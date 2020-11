All Times Eastern

College Football

Week 11

MACtion

Akron at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Bufalo — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Duke — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Football

The Spring League

Jousters vs. Alphas — FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters Highlights: 2004 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2005 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. SKA Saint Petersburg — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Manager of the Year — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft: Prospect to Pro — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings – NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Week 9 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Superlig-Turkish League Highlights — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva la Liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

]The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Sofia Open, Arena Armeec Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)