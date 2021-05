All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special — ESPN2, noon

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ

Individual National Championship — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship, Rentschler Field, Hartford, CT

Virginia vs. Maryland — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Dogs

2021 AKC Agility Premier Cup — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

PGA HOPE: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Olympic Sports Centre, Riga, Latvia

Czech Republic vs. Denmark — TSN1, 9 a.m.

ROC (Russia) vs. Sweden — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga Latvia

United States vs. Germany — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Norway vs. Kazakhstan — TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: TUF Coaches — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Launch Party — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — ESPN/Bally Sports North/MASN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

Boston at Houston — ESPN/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at San Francisco — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal, FedExForum, Memphis TN

Game 4: Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies — TNT/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 9:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 2-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: 76ers/Wizards, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Grizzlies, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

North Division Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 7: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/CNBC, 7 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

East Division Final, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game 2: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins — NBCSN/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2, 7:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: Defensemen — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA EURO U-21

Quarterfinal, Új Bozsik Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Netherlands vs. France — ESPNU, 11:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stadion Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia

Spain vs. Croatia — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Portugal vs. Italy — ESPNU/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

LaLiga: Season Review — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SEC Now: Road to Omaha — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — NBC, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round (Night Session) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round (Day Session) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)