All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
College Baseball
2015 College World Series
Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs, Virginia (06/24/2015) — ESPNU, noon
1996 College World Series
Final: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
2010 College World Series
Final, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
North Carolina at Duke (02/09’2011) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
SEC Basketball Season in Review — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.
Women’s
SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
College Football
2015 Pinstripe Bowl
Duke vs. Indiana (12/26/2015) — ACC Network, noon
North Carolina at Virginia Tech (11/21/2015) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 10 p.m,.
USC at Boston College (09/13/2014) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse (10/13/2017) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
A Celebration at the Birthplace: 150 Years of College Football — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Cornhole
ACL Cornhole Championships
ACL Cornhole Mania 2020, Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Rock Hill, NC
Doubles Championship — ESPN, noon
Singles Championship — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Doubles Championship (same day coverage) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Dogs
2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
English Premier League
Premier League World: Robin van Persie — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
The Managers Special: Jurgen Klopp — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2011-12 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2012-13 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (05/02/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United (01/04/1994) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton (05/11/2002) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Reading (12/29/2007) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Manchester City (10/23/2011) — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Season in Review: 2018-19 — NBC, 1 p.m.
Manchester City: Fight ’til the End — NBC, 2 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review: 2008-09 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
eSports
Formula E Race at Home Series — FS1, 11 a.m.
The Race: All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon
Golf
PGA Tour Champions
2017 The Tradition
Final Round (05/21/2017) — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
2016 Byron Nelson Classic
Final Round (05/22/2016) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (05/22/2016) — CBS, 3 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
My Golf Journey: A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
TVG Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL
Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Main Event — Pay per view, 10 p.m.
MLB
2004 American League Championship Series
Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/17/2004) — Fox, noon
1994 All-Star Game
American League vs. National League (07/12/1994) — MLB Network, noon
1988 World Series
Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/15/1988) — FS1, 4:30 p.m.
1984 National League Championship Series
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (10/07/1984) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (09/28/2017) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (08/04/1993) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Montreal Expos (08/06/1999) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
Walkoff Stories: Improbably Gibson — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
The latest
- ESPN E:60 special “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story” will dive deep into Halladay’s off-the-field struggles: “He was tormented.”
- Adam Amin reportedly leaving ESPN for Fox Sports, where he’ll call football and MLB
- Turner officially announces details of The Match with Tiger, Phil, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning, and TNT ad slots are already sold out
- ABG, which owns Sports Illustrated, has asked TheMaven to reverse recent staffing cuts
NASCAR
1987 NASCAR Winston Cup Series
Winston 500 (05/03/1987) — FS1, 7:30 a.m.
1995 NASCAR SuperTruck Series
NAPA 200 (04/08/1995) — FS1, 9 a.m.
iRacing Pro Invitational Series
North Wilkesboro (season finale) — Fox/FS1, 3 p.m.
NBA
2015 NBA Finals
Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — ABC, 2 p.m.
2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers (04/25/2018) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (05/05/2018) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2018 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (05/27/2018) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 2: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/09/2001) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2016 NBA Finals
Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/19/2016) — ABC, 8 p.m.
2018 Western Conference Finals
Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (05/28/2018) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
2018 NBA Finals
Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (05/31/2018) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Erik Spoelstra — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
New England Patriots at Houston Texans (12/01/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (12/02/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (12/21/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (12/21/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Don Shula Tribute
Peyton’s Places: The Final Destination — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl VII Highlights: Miami vs. Washington — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Super Bowl VIII Highlights: Miami vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL 100 Greatest Teams — NBC, 3 p.m.
NFL 100 Greatest Characters — NBC, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (05/04/2009) — NHL Network, noon
2014 Western Conference Finals
Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/2014) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/16/2019) — NHL Network, midnight
Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (02/13/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Top Superlig Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: Jerry Jones — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
E:60: Jerry Jones — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Hilinski’s Hope — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
Tennis
UTR Pro Match Series: Men’s Round Robin, 3rd Place Match and Final — Tennis Channel, noon