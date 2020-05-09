All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

College Baseball

2015 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs, Virginia (06/24/2015) — ESPNU, noon

1996 College World Series

Final: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

2010 College World Series

Final, Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA (06/29/2010) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

North Carolina at Duke (02/09’2011) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SEC Basketball Season in Review — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

2015 Pinstripe Bowl

Duke vs. Indiana (12/26/2015) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (11/21/2015) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 10 p.m,.

USC at Boston College (09/13/2014) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse (10/13/2017) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

A Celebration at the Birthplace: 150 Years of College Football — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Cornhole Championships

ACL Cornhole Mania 2020, Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Rock Hill, NC

Doubles Championship — ESPN, noon

Singles Championship — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Doubles Championship (same day coverage) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dogs

2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Premier League World: Robin van Persie — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

The Managers Special: Jurgen Klopp — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2011-12 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2012-13 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (05/02/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (01/04/1994) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Everton (05/11/2002) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Reading (12/29/2007) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City (10/23/2011) — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Season in Review: 2018-19 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Manchester City: Fight ’til the End — NBC, 2 p.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 2008-09 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

Formula E Race at Home Series — FS1, 11 a.m.

The Race: All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

2017 The Tradition

Final Round (05/21/2017) — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

2016 Byron Nelson Classic

Final Round (05/22/2016) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (05/22/2016) — CBS, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

My Golf Journey: A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Event — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/17/2004) — Fox, noon

1994 All-Star Game

American League vs. National League (07/12/1994) — MLB Network, noon

1988 World Series

Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/15/1988) — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

1984 National League Championship Series

Game 5: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (10/07/1984) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (09/28/2017) — MLB Network, 7 a.m.

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres (08/04/1993) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Montreal Expos (08/06/1999) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Walkoff Stories: Improbably Gibson — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

1987 NASCAR Winston Cup Series

Winston 500 (05/03/1987) — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

1995 NASCAR SuperTruck Series

NAPA 200 (04/08/1995) — FS1, 9 a.m.

iRacing Pro Invitational Series

North Wilkesboro (season finale) — Fox/FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — ABC, 2 p.m.

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers (04/25/2018) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers (05/05/2018) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2018 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (05/27/2018) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers (05/09/2001) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/19/2016) — ABC, 8 p.m.

2018 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (05/28/2018) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2018 NBA Finals

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (05/31/2018) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Erik Spoelstra — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

New England Patriots at Houston Texans (12/01/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (12/02/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (12/21/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (12/21/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Don Shula Tribute

Peyton’s Places: The Final Destination — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl VII Highlights: Miami vs. Washington — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Super Bowl VIII Highlights: Miami vs. Minnesota — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Teams — NBC, 3 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Characters — NBC, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (05/04/2009) — NHL Network, noon

2014 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/2014) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (04/16/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (10/14/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators (03/02/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (02/13/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Top Superlig Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Jerry Jones — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Jerry Jones — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Hilinski’s Hope — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series: Men’s Round Robin, 3rd Place Match and Final — Tennis Channel, noon