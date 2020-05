All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at NC Dions — ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

College Basketball

Men’s

2011 Big East Championship

UConn vs. Louisville (03/13/2011) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2012 SEC Tournament

Semifinal: Florida vs. Kentucky (03/10/2012) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke (02/09/2011) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Women’s

2001 NCAA Championship

Notre Dame vs. Purdue (04/01/2001) — ESPNU, noon

2003 NCAA Championship

UConn vs. Tennessee (04/08/2003) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2010 NCAA Championship

UConn vs. Stanford (04/06/2010) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

2004 Orange Bowl

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) (01/01/2004) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

2011 Big Ten Championship

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (12/03/2011) — FS2, 5 p.m.

2019 Big Ten Championship

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (12/07/2019) — FS2, 8 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) (09/10/2004) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi (10/05/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Dogs

2019 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2018 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2017 National Dog Show — NBCSN, midnight

English Premier League

Premier League Download: The Southampton Way — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

1992 Greater Greensboro Open

Final Round (04/26/1992) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

1999 Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/06/1999) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2016 Regions Tradition

Final Round (05/22/2016) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

2019 Byron Nelson Classic

Final Round (05/22/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Sweden (01/05/2013) — NHL Network, noon

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

Timber Carry — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cyr Dumbbell — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: UFC 249 Preview — ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Velasquez vs. Werdum — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC 249 Countdown: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

2001 All-Star Game

National League vs. American League (07/10/2001) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Oakland A’s at Boston Red Sox (05/15/2018) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds (08/19/2016) — MLB Network, noon

Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: August 24, 1988 — FS1, 6;30 p.m.

Iron: Legacy of Cal Ripken, Jr. — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

2001 Slam Dunk Contest (02/10/2001) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2002 Slam Dunk Contest (02/09/2002) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

2003 Slam Dunk Contest (02/08/2003) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

2004 Slam Dunk Contest (02/14/2004) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

2005 Slam Dunk Contest (02/19/2005) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2006 Slam Dunk Contest (02/18/2006) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

2007 Slam Dunk Contest (02/17/2007) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2008 Slam Dunk Contest (02/17/2008) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

2009 Slam Dunk Contest (02/14/2009) — NBA TV, noon

2010 Slam Dunk Contest (02/13/2010) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

2011 Slam Dunk Contest (02/19/2011) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2012 Slam Dunk Contest (02/25/2012) — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

2013 Slam Dunk Contest (02/16/2013) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2014 Slam Dunk Contest (02/15/2014) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

2015 Slam Dunk Contest (02/14/2015) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2016 Slam Dunk Contest (02/13/2016) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

2017 Slam Dunk Contest (02/18/2017) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2018 Slam Dunk Contest (02/17/2018) — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2019 Slam Dunk Contest (02/16/2019) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2020 Slam Dunk Contest (02/15/2020) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

1970 NBA Finals

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks (05/08/1970) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2005 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks (04/25/2005) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

1993 NBA Finals

Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls (06/16/1993) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Bradley & Debusschere: Teammates Forever — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

1995 NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/14/1996) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (11/24/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now Q&A — FS1, 10 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia vs. New England — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 NFL Wild Card: Philadelphia vs. Chicago — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2020 NHL All-Star Game (01/25/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Men’s Volleyball: Unfinished Business — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series: Men’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon