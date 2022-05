All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 8

Fremantle Dockers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

BYU at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Big East Tournament

Semifinals, Cooper Field, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Denver vs. Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, Capital One Field, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Oregon vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Cal/Arizona State vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac, Avenel Farm, MD

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Finau & Ancer Groups — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 12, 17 — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: McIlroy, Simpson & Molinari — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Featured Groups: Garcia, Woodland, List/Fowler, Day, Homa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, Belfry Resort, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 274 Countdown: Oliveira vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Bally Sports North/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — YouTube, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5;30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 2005: How Low Will Aaron Go? — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League: Draft Recap — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet?TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)

Game 2, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers — TBS/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Washington leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/Altitude, 9:30 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames — TBS/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m. (Calgary leads series 1-0)

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Semifinals

2nd Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Galavisión, 2:30 p.m. (Leipzig leads 0-1 on aggregate_

2nd Leg, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 pm.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.