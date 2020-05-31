All Times Central

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — FS1, 8:20 a.m./TUDN, 8:25 a.m.

SC Paderborn 07 vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 10:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Matches: 2015/16 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Colorado State at Utah State (01/25/2020) — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

College Football

2016 ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech (12/03/2016) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2007 ACC Championship

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (12/01/2007) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2020 Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama (01/01/2020) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

2009 ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (12/05/2009) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

2005 Fiesta Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Utah (01/01/2005) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

2014 BCS National Championship

Auburn vs. Florida State (01/06/2014) — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Utah at BYU (08/29/2019) — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State (11/16/20190 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Divided We Stand: Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah at UCLA (02/23/2020) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pepperdine at BYU (11/26/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Dogs

2018 Incredible Dog Challenge — NBCSN, 1 a.m.

ESPN Championship Pup — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, noon

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review 2015-16 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (01/01/2014 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (02/10/2015) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Golf

2016 Canadian Open

Final Round (07/24/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

2001 Greater Greensboro Classic

Final Round (04/29/2001) — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

2007 Buick Invitational

Final Round (01/28/2007) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

2009 Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/07/2009) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Final Round (06/30/2019) — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round (06/30/2019) — CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2020 Tournament of Champions

Final Round (01/19/2020) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Arnold Palmer vs. Chi Chi Rodriguez vs. Gay Brewer — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Pinehurst — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Originals: The Captain’s Club — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Big Break: The Palm Beaches: Make or Break (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 250 Countdown: Nunes vs. Spencer — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

2009 World Series

Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees (11/04/2009) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (07/01/2004) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (09/11/2009) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (07/09/2011) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (09/25/2014) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

A Sponsored Race That Has a Name That’s Too Long and the Race Goes 500 Miles, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

1992 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns (05/11/1992) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.

1990 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers (05/15/1990) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (05/17/1990) — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

1990 NBA Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons (06/07/1990) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

1992 NBA Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls (06/05/1992) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Dream Team — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Rip City Revival — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2019 NFC Wild Card

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (01/05/2020) — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (01/11/2020) — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (02/06/2005) — Fox, 2 p.m.

2019 AFC Divisional Playoff

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

2019 NFC Divisional Playoff

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

1999 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres (06/19/1999) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (10/26/2019) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXI Olympiad, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Men’s Golf: Final Round (08/14/2016) — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga Nations: Scandinavia — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Kylian Mbappe — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Frenkie de Jong — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E:60: Hilinski’s Hope — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E:60: Perfect — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: KD and LeBron — ESPN, 11 a.m.

ESPN Films: Running the Point — ESPN, noon

60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Modern Big — ESPN, 1 p.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Next Generation PG — ESPN, 2 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport and the Pandemic — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: MVP Edition — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Slaying the Badger — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance: Part 2 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited for language), 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

2009 French Open

Men’s Final: Roger Federer vs. Robin Söderling (06/07/2009) — NBC, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.