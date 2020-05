All Times Central

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 11:55 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

FC Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS1, 8:20 a.m./TUDN, 8:25 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 8:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz vs. TSG 1899 Hoffentheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — TUDN, 11 a.m./FS1, 11:20 a.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — TUDN, 8 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Matches: 2005/2006 FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Matches: 2001/2002 FC St. Pauli vs. Bayern München — FS1, 11 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2014 College World Series

Final, Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia (06/25/2014) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

2017 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. LSU (06/27/2017) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan at Wisconsin (02/09/2013) — ESPNU, 3 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama (11/10/2012) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

1997 NCAA Championship

Old Dominion vs. Tennessee (03/20/1997) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2012 NCAA Tournament

National Semifinal: UConn vs. Notre Dame (04/01/2012) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

College Football

2006 ACC Championship

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State (10/28/2010) — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Clemson at Boston College (11/01/2008) — ACC Network, noon

Ohio State at Michigan (11/26/2011) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida (11/08/1980) — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) (11/10/2007) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

2006 Women’s College World Series

Game 8: Alabama vs. UCLA (06/03/2006) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2011 Women’s College World Series

Final, Game 1: Arizona State vs. Florida (06/06/2011) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cornhole

2020 ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier

Doubles Championship — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Singles Championship — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dogs

2017 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2018 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

2019 National Dog Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Mo Salah-The Egyptian King — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2017-18 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2018-19 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal (03/22/2014) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (01/22/2012) — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal (10/24/2010) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Special: Dominic Calvert-Lewin — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2014-15 — NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Formula E Race at Home: Race 7 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2018 Quicken Loans National

Final Round (07/01/2018) — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round (07/01/2018) — CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2018 Women’s World Championship

Final Round (03/04/2018) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

European Tour

2019 Irish Open

Final Round (07/07/2019) — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

2005 St. Jude Classic

Final Round (05/29/2005) — CBS Sports Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Roberto DeVincenzo vs. Sam Snead — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Julius Boros vs. Arnold Palmer — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler — Golf Channel, noon

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Apparatus Finals: Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, noon

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

2019 Detroit Grand Prix

Race 2 (06/02/2019) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

Peloton All-Star Ride — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Bellator 138

Kimbo vs. Shamrock (06/19/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Bellator 178

Straus vs. Pitbull 4 (04/21/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

2000 All-Star Game

American League at National League (07/11/2000) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

2000 World Series

Game 4: New York Yankees at New York Mets (10/25/2000) — MLB Network, noon

1986 World Series

Game 6: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets (10/25/1986) — Fox, 2 p.m.

2001 American League Division Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics (10/13/2001) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 10 p.m.

1995 World Series

Game 6: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves (10/28/1995) — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

2001 World Series

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees (10/31/2001) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/23013) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2018 NBA Finals

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (05/31/2018) — ABC, 1 p.m.

2001 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers (05/30/2001) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: David Robinson and Pascal Siakam — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Audio Toon, the Television Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL’s Greatest Games Marathon

2001 AFC Divisional Playoff: Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots (01/19/2002) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams (02/03/2002) — NFL Network, 11:30 a.m.

2002 NFC Wild Card: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (01/05/2003) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2005 AFC Divisional Playoff: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (01/15/2006) — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

2006 AFC Championship: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

2014 NFC Championship: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2007 NFC Championship: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (01/20/2008) — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Super Bowl XLII: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants (02/03/2008) — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

2010 NFC Wild Card: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (01/06/2011) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

1997 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (06/07/1997) — NHL Network, 6 a.m.

1993 Clarence Campbell Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/29/1993) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (04/30/2015) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning (05/06/2015) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

1994 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (04/01/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (10/28/2017) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings (02/01/2012) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXI Olympiad, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Men’s Golf: 3rd Round (08/13/2016) — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga #Back to Win — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Valencia Region — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

90 in 30: World Cup Winners: Xavi Hernandez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 in 30: beIN Sports Rising Stars: Ansi Fati — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC for Now — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SEC for Now — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

2012 French Open

Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic (06/10-11/2012) — NBC, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m