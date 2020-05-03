All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Best: Firsts and Toughest Players — FS2, 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga Best Goals: Hamburger SV and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, noon
Bundesliga Report: Roots-Erling Haaland — FS2, 12:30 p.m.
Inside Bundesliga: Super Strikers — FS2, 1 p.m.
College Beach Volleyball
Women’s
2019 NCAA Tournament
Dual 1: Stetson vs. USC (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Dual 2: LSU vs. Pepperdine (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Dual 3: Cal Poly vs. Florida State (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Dual 4: Hawaii vs. UCLA (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Dual 5: Pepperdine vs. USC (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, noon
Dual 6: Hawaii vs. Cal Poly (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Dual 7: Stetson vs. LSU (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Dual 8: Florida State vs. UCLA (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Dual 9: Florida State vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Dual 10: Stetson vs. Hawaii (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
National Semifinal: LSU vs. UCLA (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Dual 12: Hawaii vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
National Semifinal: LSU vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
National Championship: USC vs. UCLA (05/05/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College Football
College Football 150: Football Is US: The College Game — ESPN2, noon
College Football 150: The American Game: The Culture — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
College Football 150: The American Game: Integration — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
College Football 150: Games of the Century — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
College Football 150: Football is US: The College Player — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Season in Review: 2006-07 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Premier League Season in Review: 2007-08 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (10/20/2012) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool (04/04/2015) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Formula 1
F1 Virtual Grand Prix
Interlagos, Brazil — ESPN, 1 p.m.
F1 Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon
Golf
European Tour
2019 Andalucia Masters
Final Round (10/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour Classics
2012 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Final Round (02/12/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.
2014 Northern Trust Open
Final Round (08/24/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
2003 Heritage Classic
Final Round (04/20/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
2013 New Orleans Classic
Final Round (04/28/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
2012 Memorial Tournament
Final Round (06/03/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour
2018 Wells Fargo Championship
Final Round (05/06/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (05/06/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
2019 Insperity Invitational
Final Round (05/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship
Final Round (05/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Classics
2001 Bay Hill Invitational
Final Round (03/18/2001) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2001 The Players Championship
Final Round (03/26/2001) — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
The Big Break III: Ladies Only: Game On! — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
TVG Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 249 Countdown: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
MLB
2006 National League Championship Series
Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/19/2006) — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.
1997 World Series
Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins (10/26/1997) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
2001 World Series
Game 7: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks (11/04/2001) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
1991 World Series
Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/237/1991) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
MLB The Show20: Players League
Championship Series — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
MLS
MLS Cup 1996
D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy (10/20/1996) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
MLS Cup 2018
Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers (12/08/2018) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3 — FS1, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Virtual Dover International Speedway — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Winston Cup Series
1998 Daytona 500 (02/15/1998) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
NBA
2004 NBA Finals
Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons (06/15/2004) — ABC, 1 p.m.
2016 Western Conference Finals
Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2011 NBA Finals
Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
1981 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/03/1981) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2016 NBA Finals
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2016) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NFL
1995 NFC Championship
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/14/1996) — Fox, 3 p.m.
NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NFL Explained: How Every Team Got Its Name — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Olympics
2010 Winter Olympics
Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game
United States vs. Canada (02/28/2010) — NBC, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Zona Fútbol — TUDN, noon
Top Goals Sudamericana — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Nations: United Kingdom and Ireland — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E:60: Tyson Fury — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Sabrina Ioenscu — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
República Deportiva — TUDN, 3 p.m.
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
Tennis-Point Exhibition Series — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)