All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Best: Firsts and Toughest Players — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Best Goals: Hamburger SV and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, noon

Bundesliga Report: Roots-Erling Haaland — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Inside Bundesliga: Super Strikers — FS2, 1 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

2019 NCAA Tournament

Dual 1: Stetson vs. USC (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Dual 2: LSU vs. Pepperdine (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Dual 3: Cal Poly vs. Florida State (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Dual 4: Hawaii vs. UCLA (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Dual 5: Pepperdine vs. USC (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, noon

Dual 6: Hawaii vs. Cal Poly (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Dual 7: Stetson vs. LSU (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Dual 8: Florida State vs. UCLA (05/03/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Dual 9: Florida State vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Dual 10: Stetson vs. Hawaii (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

National Semifinal: LSU vs. UCLA (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Dual 12: Hawaii vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

National Semifinal: LSU vs. USC (05/04/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

National Championship: USC vs. UCLA (05/05/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football 150: Football Is US: The College Game — ESPN2, noon

College Football 150: The American Game: The Culture — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Integration — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Football 150: Games of the Century — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football 150: Football is US: The College Player — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 2006-07 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 2007-08 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (10/20/2012) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool (04/04/2015) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

F1 Virtual Grand Prix

Interlagos, Brazil — ESPN, 1 p.m.

F1 Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon

Golf

European Tour

2019 Andalucia Masters

Final Round (10/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour Classics

2012 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Final Round (02/12/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

2014 Northern Trust Open

Final Round (08/24/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

2003 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/20/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

2013 New Orleans Classic

Final Round (04/28/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2012 Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/03/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Final Round (05/06/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (05/06/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Insperity Invitational

Final Round (05/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship

Final Round (05/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics

2001 Bay Hill Invitational

Final Round (03/18/2001) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2001 The Players Championship

Final Round (03/26/2001) — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Big Break III: Ladies Only: Game On! — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

TVG Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 249 Countdown: Ferguson vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

2006 National League Championship Series

Game 7: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (10/19/2006) — MLB Network, 7:30 a.m.

1997 World Series

Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins (10/26/1997) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

2001 World Series

Game 7: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks (11/04/2001) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

1991 World Series

Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/237/1991) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB The Show20: Players League

Championship Series — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

MLS

MLS Cup 1996

D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy (10/20/1996) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLS Cup 2018

Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers (12/08/2018) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Virtual Dover International Speedway — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

1998 Daytona 500 (02/15/1998) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

2004 NBA Finals

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons (06/15/2004) — ABC, 1 p.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2011 NBA Finals

Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

1981 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/03/1981) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2016) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

1995 NFC Championship

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (01/14/1996) — Fox, 3 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Explained: How Every Team Got Its Name — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Olympics

2010 Winter Olympics

Men’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

United States vs. Canada (02/28/2010) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Zona Fútbol — TUDN, noon

Top Goals Sudamericana — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Nations: United Kingdom and Ireland — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Tyson Fury — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Sabrina Ioenscu — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis-Point Exhibition Series — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)