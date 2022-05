All Times Eastern

College Baseball

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, FL

Houston vs. East Carolina — ESPNews, noon

Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship

Championship, Truist Field, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Big East Conference Baseball Championship

Championship, Prasco Park, Xavier University, Mason, OH

Creighton vs. UConn — FS2, noon

UConn vs. Creighton — FS2, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament

Championship, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

TBD

Big 12 Conference Baseball Championship

Championship, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Oklahoma vs. Texas — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Conference USA Baseball Championship

Championship, Reed Green Coliseum, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS

Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Baseball Championship

Championship, Tony Gwynn Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Air Force vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Pac-12 Conference Baseball Tournament

Championship, Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

UCLA/Oregon State vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament

Championship, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Florida vs. Tennessee/Kentucky — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship, Homewood Field, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Boston College vs. North Carolina — ESPN, noon

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Blacksburg Super Regional, Tech Softball Park, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Blacksburg, VA

Game 3: Florida vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN, 2 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Tempe Super Regional, Farrington Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Game 3: Northwestern vs. Arizona State — ESPN, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 21

Verona — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Grand Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Dutch Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Morikawa & Dahmen — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 13, 16 — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 1 & 2 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals — Golf Channel app, 1:30 p.m.

Finals — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Bronze Medal Match, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Czech Republic vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Gold Medal Match, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Finland vs. Canada — TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

IIHF World Championship Pre-Game — TSN4/TSN5, 12:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC/Universo/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC/Universo, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Bantamweight Non-Title Fight, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

David Martinez vs. Arturo Vergara — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Career Defining Knockouts — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Highlight-Reel Knockouts — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MLB Network/MASN/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Cincinnati — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight; Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 5:55 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — Fox, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7, FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — ESPN, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: 2022 Eastern Conference Finals — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Heat, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Preview Show — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Check: NBA Conference Finals — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 p.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Peacock, noon

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 7

All Games at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers — Fox, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers — Peacock, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — CBS, noon

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm — NBA TV Canada/YES/KZJO/Amazon (Seattle only), 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.