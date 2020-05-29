All Times Central

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes — ESPN, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

SC Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

BundesGol — TUDN, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

2011 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. South Carolina (06/28/2011) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Duke at Wake Forest (02/02/2005) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Kentucky at Georgia (03/07/2013) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Football

LSU at South Carolina (10/18/2008) — ESPNU, 6 a.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford (11/26/2011) — ESPNU, 1 p.m. & 11 p.m.

LSU at Auburn (09/24/2016) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Marcus Rashford — NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Download: Inside the Mind of Frank Lampard — NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 4 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Madden NFL Invitational 2.0 — FS1, 9 p.m.

ELEAGUE Super Punch — TBS, 11 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2007 Buick Invitational

Final Round (01/28/2007) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

1992 Los Angeles Open

Final Round (03/01/1992) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2020 LPGA at Boca Rio

Final Round (01/26/2020) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

European Tour

2019 Irish Open

3rd Round (07/06/2019) — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Gene Sarazen vs. Henry Cotton — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

2003 Golf Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

2000 Golf Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Apparatus Finals: Day 1 (10/12/2019) — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns — ESPN, 3 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Pettis vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

1996 American League Championship Series

Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (10/09/1996) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Game 5: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (10/13/1996) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (05/30/1995) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (04/02/1996) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

World Series Film: 2009 — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Baseball Seasons: 1995 — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Whiparound: Safe at Home — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

2002 NBA Finals

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers at New Jersey Nets (06/09/2002) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

2007 NBA Finals

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/14/2007) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors (05/30/2016) — NBA TV, noon

1997 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (05/29/1997) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

1990 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns (05/31/1990) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks (02/10/2012) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

2019 NFC Divisional Playoff Game

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (01/12/2020) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

1998 NFC Wild Card Game

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/03/1999) — FS1, 6 p.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 3 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks (02/01/2015) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (01/16/2016) — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Fox Football Now: Q&A — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — TUDN, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 8 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.