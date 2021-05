All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 11

Collingwood Magpies vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

ACC Tournament

Pool Play, Truist Field, Charlotte, NC

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 11 a.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Double Elimination, Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, OK

Texas Tech vs. Texas — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech/Texas loser — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Texas vs. West Virginia/Oklahoma loser — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament

Double Elimination, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Tennessee vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Mississippi vs. Arkansas/Vanderbilt loser — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers — Big Ten Network Plus, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, noon

Minnesota at Purdue — Big Ten Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland — Big Ten Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinals, Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University, Towson, MD

Boston College vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tuscaloosa Super Regional, Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Game 1: Kentucky vs. Alabama — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Norman Super Regional, Marita Hynes Field, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Game 1: Washington vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Stillwater Super Regional, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Game 1: Texas vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Gainesville Super Regional, Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Game 1: Georgia vs. Florida — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge Super Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, FL

Game 2: LSU vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Florida State leads series 1-0)

Fayetteville Super Regional, Bogle Park, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Game 1: Arizona vs. Arkansas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Columbia Super Regional, Mizzou Softball Stadium, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

Game 1: James Madison vs. Missouri — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Super Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Game 2: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Made in Himmerland, Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, NV

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Olympic Sports Centre, Riga, Latvia

Sweden vs. Great Britain — TSN2, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs. Belarus — TSN1/TSN3, 1 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Great Britain — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Group B, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Kazakhstan vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Latvia vs. Norway — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Italy vs. Kazakhstan — TSN3, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Carb Day — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

XFC, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

YoungGuns 2 — FS2, 8 p.m.

XFC 44 — FS2, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Knockout Artists — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest Plus/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:3o p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/NESN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

North Carolina 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Race — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Camping World Truck Series Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks — ESPN/MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics — ABC/YES2/NBC Sports Boston, 8:30 p.m. (Brooklyn leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3, AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas, TX

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Knicks/Hawks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Nets/Celtics, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Mavericks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

West Division Semifinal, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game 7: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports Xtra, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m,

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — Facebook, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet/WCIU, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/KZJO, 10 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces — Twitter/KHSV, 10:30 p.m.