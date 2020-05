All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard (04/06/1987) — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. José Luis Castillo I (04/20/2002) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — TUDN, noon/FS2, 12:30 p.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m./TUDN, 2:25 p.m.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2009 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: LSU vs. Texas (06/24/2009) — SEC Network, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

2010 Big East Tournament

Quarterfinal: Georgetown vs. Syracuse (03/11/2010) — ESPNU, 4 p.m. & midnight

1995 National Invitation Tournament

Championship: Marquette vs. Virginia Tech (03/29/1995) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State (01/22/2004) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College (01/05/2002) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State (01/23/1991) — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at St. John’s (11/11/1995) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse (01/30/1995) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

USC at UCLA (12/04/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Golf

2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Team Match Play Semifinals (05/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf on Campus — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2009 Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/07/2009 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2016 Canadian Open

Final Round (07/24/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m,

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing. — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Women’s Individual All-Around Final (10/10/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Sweden (01/05/2013) — NHL Network, midnight

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: 1987 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 138

Kimbo vs. Shamrock (06/19/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 178

Straus vs. Pitbull 4 (04/21/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

2004 National League Championship Series

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros (10/17/2004) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

2006 American League Division Series

Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins (10/03/2006) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox (04/22/1991) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros (06/24/1994) — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Alsco Uniforms 500, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

The 600: History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

1988 NBA Finals

Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/19/1988) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers (06/21/1988) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

1999 Western Conference Finals

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (05/31/1999) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1995 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 4: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers (05/29/1995) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2012 Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs (05/27/2012) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

2010 Western Conference Finals

Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (05/27/2010) — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

2002 Western Conference Finals

Game 4: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (05/26/2002) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (04/13/2016) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers (04/13/2016) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: David Robinson — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2019 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (01/05/2020) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (11/11/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIII: Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (02/01/2009) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2010 NFC Wild Card: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (01/08/2011) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2014 Eastern Conference Final

Game 6: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (05/29/2014) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Final

Game 6: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (05/25/1994) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1994 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, noon

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (04/15/2019) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers (01/13/2020) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (12/08/2017) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (04/01/2016) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

#HockeyatHome: Meet & Greet: Part 2 — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Soccer

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Tennessee — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

The Moment with Laura Rutledge: Alabama — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.