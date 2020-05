All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München — FS1, 12:20 p.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m./TUDN, 2:25 p.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Baseball

2000 College World Series

Final: Stanford vs. LSU (06/17/2000) — SEC Network, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State (11/05/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina (11/06/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame (11/21/2019) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Maryland at North Carolina State (12/05/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State (01/23/1991) — ACC Network, midnight

Packer and Durham: Jordan at Carolina — ACC Network, noon

Nothing But Net: Featured — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest at Miami (12/292019) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 10 p.m.

College Football

2012 BCS National Championship

LSU vs. Alabama (01/09/2012) — ESPNU, noon

2007 Champs Sports Bowl

Boston College vs. Michigan State (12/28/2007) — ESPNU, 2 p.m. & midnight

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Seven: 2000-2009 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Individual Championship (05/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Softball

2013 Women’s College World Series

Final, Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (06/03/2013) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week Four — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Home School: Martin’s Mentors — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Practice Wedges — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2018 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Men’s Team Final (10/09/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: UFC 205: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1995 American League Division Series

Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (10/03/1995) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2000 World Series

Game 1: New York Mets at New York Yankees (10/21/2000) — MLB Network, 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.

2014 National League Championship Series

Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (10/16/2014) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2016 World Series

Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians (11/02/2016) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

1970 NBA Finals

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks (05/08/1970) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

1976 NBA Finals

Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics (06/04/1976) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

1987 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (05/26/1987) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1995 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 4: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers (05/31/1995) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2009 Slam Dunk Contest (02/14/2009) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Basketball Stories: A Decade to Remember — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

2019 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (01/04/2020) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2007 NFC Championship: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (01/20/2008) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLII: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants (02/03/2008) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Game Changers: Part 2 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Game Changers: Part 3 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL 100 Greatest Game Changers: Part 4 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2017 NHL Winter Classic

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (01/01/2017) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2016 Eastern Conference Final

Game 7: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/26/2016) — NHL Network, noon

1988 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (05/26/1988) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2012 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Phoenix Coyotes (05/22/2012) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2000 Eastern Conference Final

Game 7: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (05/26/2000) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

1996 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (06/10/1996) — NHL Network, midnight

Who Wore It Best? — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)