All Times Eastern
Baseball
2017 World Baseball Classic
Pool F: United States vs. Dominican Republic (03/18/2017) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
Championship: United States vs. Puerto Rico (03/22/2017) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Samsung Lions at Lotte Giants — 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
College Baseball
1996 College World Series
Final: LSU vs. Miami (FL) (06/08/1996) — SEC Network, noon
College Basketball
Men’s
BYU Sports Nation Play by Replay: Gonzaga at BYU (02/22/2020) — BYUtv, noon
College Football
2017 College Football Playoff
National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
2010 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/31/2010) — ACC Network, noon
2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Duke vs. Notre Dame (05/26/2014) — ESPNU, noon
2015 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Denver vs. Maryland (05/25/2015) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
2011 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Maryland vs. Virginia (05/30/2011) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/30/2016) — ESPNU, 4 p.m. & ACC Network, 10 p.m.
2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Yale vs. Virginia (05/27/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m. & ESPNU, 10 p.m.
2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Ohio State vs. Maryland (05/29/2017) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Yale vs. Duke (05/28/2018) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Women’s
2016 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship
North Carolina vs. Maryland (05/29/2016) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
Big Break Ireland Marathon
Cead Mile Falite-A Hundred Thousand Welcomes (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Go Green or Go Home — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
The Fighting Irish — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Nothing Is Done Without Effort — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Erin Go Braugh-Ireland Forever — Golf Channel, noon
Emerald Isle Road Trip — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
The Best Ships Are Friendships — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Gaofar Galfaire-Windy Golfer — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
You’ll Need the Luck of the Irish — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Pot of Gold (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Course Record with Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: VISION54-Pia Milsson & Lynn Marriott — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Feel Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Women’s Team Final (10/08/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 6:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Nunes vs. Pennington — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Jedrzejczyk vs. Gadelha 2 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
New York Yankees at Anaheim Angels (05/28/2012) — MLB Network, 8 a.m. & 10:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (05/27/2019) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS2, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
2010 Slam Dunk Contest (02/13/2010) — NBA TV, 7:30 a.m.
2011 Slam Dunk Contest (02/19/2011) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.
2012 Slam Dunk Contest (02/25/2012) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.
2013 Slam Dunk Contest (02/16/2013) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.
2014 Slam Dunk Contest (02/15/2014) — NBA TV, 9:30 a.m.
2015 Slam Dunk Contest (02/14/2015) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
2016 Slam Dunk Contest (02/13/2016) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.
2017 Slam Dunk Contest (02/18/2017) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
2020 Slam Dunk Contest (02/15/2020) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.
1995 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 4: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers (05/29/1995) — NBA TV, noon
2014 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 4: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/26/2014) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2015 Western Conference Finals
Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (05/25/2015) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2018 Western Conference Finals
Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (05/28/2018) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
1999 Western Conference Finals
Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (05/31/1999) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
2016 Western Conference Finals
Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors (05/30/2016) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
America’s Game Marathon
2007 New York Giants — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
2008 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
2009 New Orleans Saints — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
2010 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
2011 New York Giants — NFL Network, 11 a.m.
2012 Baltimore Ravens — NFL Network, noon
2013 Seattle Seahawks — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
2014 New England Patriots — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
2015 Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
2016 New England Patriots — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
2017 Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
2018 New England Patriots — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at San Diego Chargers (10/12/2015) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (10/06/2013) — NFL Network, midnight
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Who Killed the Fullback — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Immaculate Reception — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
1995 Stanley Cup Final
Game 4: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils (06/24/1995) — NHL Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
1996 Stanley Cup Final
Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (06/10/1996) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
1997 Stanley Cup Final
Game 4: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (06/07/1997) — NHL Network, noon
1998 Stanley Cup Final
Game 4: Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (06/16/1998) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
1994 Eastern Conference Final
Game 7: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (05/25/1994) — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
2017 Eastern Conference Final
Game 7: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/25/2017) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Soccer
The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)