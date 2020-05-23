All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Hanwha Eagles at NC Dinos — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — TUDN, 9 a.m./FS1, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: The Der Klassiker Chronicles — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: Bundesliga’s Greatest Title Chase — FS2, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: Raul, Real and the Ruhr Valley — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Mike Jameson vs. Mike Tyson (01/24/1986) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Jesse Ferguson (02/16/1986) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Steve Zouski (03/10/1986) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

James Tillis vs. Mike Tyson (05/03/1986) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Unfinished Business: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (06/27/1988) — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I (02/25/1989) — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits: Volume 1 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (03/05/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Baylor at UConn (02/18/2013) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Football

2014 Orange Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State (12/31/2014) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State (10/06/2012) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Carolina State (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grambling (11/09/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 1 — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 2 — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 3 — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 4 — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Softball

2019 SEC Tournament

1st Round: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi (05/09/2019) — SEC Network 2 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Cornhole Championships

2020 ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier-Phoenix

Doubles Championship — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Singles Championship — ESPN, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur-To Dare is To Do — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (03/06/2011) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Everton (04/22/2012) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool (04/04/2015) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (02/27/2010) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2012-13 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

The Race All-Star Series — ESPN, noon

Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Race 6 — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour

2014 Senior PGA Championship

Final Round (05/25/2014) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2018 Canadian Open

Final Round (07/29/2018) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (07/29/2018) — CBS, 3 p.m.

1997 Bay Hill Invitational

Final Round (03/23/1997) — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

LPGA Tour

2019 Pure Silk Championship

3rd Round (05/25/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

1999 Ryder Cup

Day 3: Singles Matches (09/26/1999) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Talking Horses — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

2019 World Series

Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2003 National League Championship Series

Game 1: Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs (10/07/2003) — MLB Network, 11 a.m. & 10 p.m.

1991 World Series

Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/27/1991) — Fox, noon

2015 American League Championship Series

Game 3: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (10/19/2015) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2004 American League Championship Series

Game 3: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/16/2004) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2005 World Series

Game 2: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (10/23/2005) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NBA

1982 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/23/1982) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2008 NBA Finals

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/17/2008) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Work From Home with the Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Kevin Love — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

1998 NFC Wild Card Game

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/03/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.

America’s Game Marathon

1966 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, noon

1967 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

1968 New York Jets — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

1969 Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

1970 Baltimore Colts — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

1971 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

1972 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

1973 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

1974 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

1975 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

1976 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, midnight

1977 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

1978 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

1979 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

1980 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

1981 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

1982 Washington — NFL Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

1992 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/1992) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (11/23/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (10/31/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/06/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

2014 Sochi Winter Games

Men’s Ice Hockey: Group A

United States vs. Russia (02/15/2014) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer

The Making of Jürgen Klopp — BBC World News, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga Stay at Home — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Catalonia and Mallorca — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

World Cup Winners: Gerard Pique — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

beIN Sports Rising Stars: Rodrygo — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Mbappe Le Magnifique — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Africa’s Best Players: Ryiad Mahrez — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro: Especial DT’s LMX — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, noon

E:60 Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ABC, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man Football — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series, Secret Location, West Palm Beach, FL

Women’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon