Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Hanwha Eagles at NC Dinos — ESPN, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga
Matchday 27
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — TUDN, 9 a.m./FS1, 9:20 a.m.
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:20 a.m.
SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.
Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Milestones: The Der Klassiker Chronicles — FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Bundesliga Milestones: Bundesliga’s Greatest Title Chase — FS2, 6 p.m.
Bundesliga Milestones: Raul, Real and the Ruhr Valley — FS2, 6:30 p.m.
Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

Boxing
Mike Jameson vs. Mike Tyson (01/24/1986) — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Mike Tyson vs. Jesse Ferguson (02/16/1986) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Mike Tyson vs. Steve Zouski (03/10/1986) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
James Tillis vs. Mike Tyson (05/03/1986) — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Unfinished Business: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (02/22/2020) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (06/27/1988) — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I (02/25/1989) — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits: Volume 1 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball
Men’s
North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (03/05/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women’s
Baylor at UConn (02/18/2013) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

College Football
2014 Orange Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State (12/31/2014) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State (10/06/2012) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at South Carolina State (10/12/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson (10/01/2016) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Alcorn State at Grambling (11/09/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 1 — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 2 — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 3 — ACC Network, 11 p.m.
All In: The Clemson Football Family: Part 4 — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Softball
2019 SEC Tournament
1st Round: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi (05/09/2019) — SEC Network 2 p.m.

Cornhole
ACL Cornhole Championships
2020 ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier-Phoenix
Doubles Championship — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Singles Championship — ESPN, 5 p.m.

English Premier League
Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur-To Dare is To Do — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United (03/06/2011) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Everton (04/22/2012) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool (04/04/2015) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Manchester City (02/27/2010) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League Season in Review 2012-13 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports
The Race All-Star Series — ESPN, noon

Formula E
Race at Home Challenge: Race 6 — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf
Champions Tour
2014 Senior PGA Championship
Final Round (05/25/2014) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour
2018 Canadian Open
Final Round (07/29/2018) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (07/29/2018) — CBS, 3 p.m.

1997 Bay Hill Invitational
Final Round (03/23/1997) — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

LPGA Tour
2019 Pure Silk Championship
3rd Round (05/25/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

1999 Ryder Cup
Day 3: Singles Matches (09/26/1999) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Talking Horses — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous
2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

The latest

MLB
2019 World Series
Game 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros (10/22/2019) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2003 National League Championship Series
Game 1: Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs (10/07/2003) — MLB Network, 11 a.m. & 10 p.m.

1991 World Series
Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins (10/27/1991) — Fox, noon

2015 American League Championship Series
Game 3: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (10/19/2015) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2004 American League Championship Series
Game 3: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (10/16/2004) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

2005 World Series
Game 2: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (10/23/2005) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NBA
1982 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/23/1982) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2008 NBA Finals
Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (06/17/2008) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Work From Home with the Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Kevin Love — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL
1998 NFC Wild Card Game
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/03/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.

America’s Game Marathon
1966 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, noon
1967 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
1968 New York Jets — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
1969 Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
1970 Baltimore Colts — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
1971 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
1972 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
1973 Miami Dolphins — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
1974 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
1975 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
1976 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, midnight
1977 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
1978 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
1979 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
1980 Oakland Raiders — NFL Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
1981 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
1982 Washington — NFL Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
1992 Stanley Cup Final
Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/1992) — NHL Network, 7 a.m.

2016 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (11/23/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (10/31/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/06/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics
2014 Sochi Winter Games
Men’s Ice Hockey: Group A
United States vs. Russia (02/15/2014) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer
The Making of Jürgen Klopp — BBC World News, 6:30 p.m.
LaLiga Stay at Home — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Clubs: Catalonia and Mallorca — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
World Cup Winners: Gerard Pique — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
beIN Sports Rising Stars: Rodrygo — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.
Mbappe Le Magnifique — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
Africa’s Best Players: Ryiad Mahrez — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro: Especial DT’s LMX — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, noon
E:60 Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ABC, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.
SC Featured: 6-Man Football — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis
UTR Pro Match Series, Secret Location, West Palm Beach, FL
Women’s Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang