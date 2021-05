All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing: Ramirez vs. Taylor Preview Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

State of Boxing: Ramirez vs. Taylor Preview Special — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN3, noon

Fordham at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Western Carolina at The Citadel — ESPN+, noon

Valparaiso at Missouri State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wichita State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Dayton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

URI at UMass — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

High Point at Campbell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Radford at Garder-Webb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Samford at East Tennessee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Louisville — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 6:45 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Rutgers Spring Football Scarlet-White Game — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tempe Regional, Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

Virginia Tech vs. BYU — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships

Quarterfinals, USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center), Orlando, FL

USC vs. Texas/Florida vs. Texas A&M — Tennis Channel/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Curling

2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Round Robin, Curl Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom

Russia vs. Hungary — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Japan vs. New Zealand — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. Scotland — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Football

The Spring League — Week 3

Conquerors vs. Aviators — FS1, 7 p.m.

Alphas vs. Linemen — FS2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Championship, Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, SC

1st Round (Featured Groups) — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

1st Round (Holes 16, 17 and 18) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

1st Round — ESPN, 1 p.m.

1st Round Replay — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at the PGA Championship — ESPN, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the PGA Championship — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter at the PGA Championship — ESPN, noon

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship: Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA Recharged

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg (01/25/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe (10/15/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 12:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Anaheim — FS1/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, FL — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7;30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Cincinnati — YouTube, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards — TNT, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: NBA Playoff Preview 2021 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Pacers/Wizards Play-In Post Game — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Central Division Semifinal, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Game 3: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning — USA Network/FX-Canada/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)

East Division Semifinal, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

North Division Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 1: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs — NHL Network/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m./USA Network, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)

West Division Semifinal, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North Plus, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports Español, 10 p.m.

500 Great Goals — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Franchise in Crisis-The Washington Football Team — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Park Auvergne-Rhone-Alps Lyon (ATP)/Belgrade Open (WTA)/Emilia-Romangna Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/KZJO, 8 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 10 p.m.