All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Collection

Return to Vegas: Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner (01/19/2019) — FS1, 11 p.m.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton II (01/28/2017) — FS1, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament Championship Classics Marathon

Villanova vs. North Carolina (04/04/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Georgetown vs. Villanova (04/01/1985) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Duke vs. Butler (04/05/2010) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kentucky (03/31/1997) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Kansas (04/02/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. Wisconsin (04/06/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Texas Tech (04/08/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

2018 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

2019 Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State (12/28/2019) — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

2017 Belk Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (12/29/2017) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl Marathon

Ohio State vs USC (01/01/1975) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Michigan State vs. USC (01/01/1988) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Ohio State vs. USC (01/01/1985) — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

2016 Taxslayer Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky (12/31/2016) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) (11/11/2017) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia (11/219/2019) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2019 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Penn State vs. Rutgers (05/02/2019) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Semifinal: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland (05/02/2019) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Final: Penn State vs. Johns Hopkins (05/04/2019) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

2019 Women’s World Series

Finals, Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma (06/03/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Finals, Game 2: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (06/04/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

PL 100: Darren Bent — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

PL 100: Robbie Fowler — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2009-10 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season: 2010-11 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (03/19/2008) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United (11/09/1997) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Arsenal (08/27/1997) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Everton vs. Wimbledon (05/07/1994) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Queens Park Rangers (05/13/2012) — NBC, 1 p.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 2006-07 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Race 2 — FS1, 11 a.m.

The Race: All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon

ESPN 8: The Ocho

World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson (Live) — ESPN, noon

Professional Arm Wrestling — ESPN, 1 p.m.

2006 World Hamburger Eating Competition — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

E:60: Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping and Japanese Monster Wrestling — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

2019 Golden Tee World Championship — ESPN, 4 p.m.

51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Dodge Juggle — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Putt Putt Championships — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

2019 World Sign Spinning — ESPN, 8 p.m.

2019 Marble Runs — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Lawn Mower Racing — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Slippery Stairs — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Death Diving — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

2019 Andalucia Masters

3rd Round (10/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

Final Round (05/17/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (05/17/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Insperity Invitational

2nd Round (05/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship

3rd Round (05/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

The First Saturday in May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown — NBC, 3 p.m.

TVG Trackside Live: Arkansas Derby — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

iRacing Series Challenge

Virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 194

Mitrione vs. Nelson (02/16/2018)

UFC Unleashed: The Best of Anthony Pettis — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 2 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 3 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

Albert Pujols Day

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols hits three home runs, 09/03/2006) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols homers twice including walkoff, 06/04/2011) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols hits walkoff home run, 06/05/2011) — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

Play Ball: Albert Pujols — MLB Network, 10 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

2014 National League Championship Series

Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (10/16/2014) — Fox, 3 p.m.

Slugfest Marathon

Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers (14-11, 07/30/2013) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (12-11, 07/19/2019) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies (13-10, 06/14/2016) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB The Show20: Players League

Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Semifinals — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Semifinals — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Semifinals — FS1, 8 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: October 7, 1987 — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Busch Series

1999 Napa Auto Parts 300 at Daytona 02/13/1999) — FS1, 9 a.m.

NASCAR Winston Cup Series

1994 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis (0/06/1994) — FS1, noon

NBA

2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 2: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (05/02/2017) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards (05/12/2017) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (05/15/2017) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2017 NBA Finals

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/07/2017) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Jerry West — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Work From Home with the Atlanta Hawks — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — Fox, 8 p.m.

NHL

2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils (04/28/2009) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, midnight

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (02/05/2018) — NHL Network, noon

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (01/19/2013) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (04/06/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (10/05/2005) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Top LaLiga Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Clubs: Madrid — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Vinsanity — ESPNews, noon

E:60: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man Football — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Bad Boys — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Rodman: For Better or Worse — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Tennis-Point Exhibition Series — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)