All Times Eastern
Boxing
PBC Collection
Return to Vegas: Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner (01/19/2019) — FS1, 11 p.m.
Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton II (01/28/2017) — FS1, midnight
College Basketball
Men’s
NCAA Tournament Championship Classics Marathon
Villanova vs. North Carolina (04/04/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Georgetown vs. Villanova (04/01/1985) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Duke vs. Butler (04/05/2010) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kentucky (03/31/1997) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Kansas (04/02/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Duke vs. Wisconsin (04/06/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. Texas Tech (04/08/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2018 ACC Championship
North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) — ACC Network, midnight
College Football
2019 Fiesta Bowl
Clemson vs. Ohio State (12/28/2019) — ACC Network, 11 a.m.
2017 Belk Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (12/29/2017) — ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl Marathon
Ohio State vs USC (01/01/1975) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Michigan State vs. USC (01/01/1988) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Ohio State vs. USC (01/01/1985) — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
2016 Taxslayer Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky (12/31/2016) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami (FL) (11/11/2017) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia (11/219/2019) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
2019 Big Ten Tournament
Semifinal: Penn State vs. Rutgers (05/02/2019) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Semifinal: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland (05/02/2019) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Final: Penn State vs. Johns Hopkins (05/04/2019) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Softball
2019 Women’s World Series
Finals, Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma (06/03/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Finals, Game 2: Oklahoma vs. UCLA (06/04/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
English Premier League
PL 100: Darren Bent — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
PL 100: Robbie Fowler — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2009-10 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2010-11 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (03/19/2008) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Manchester United (11/09/1997) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Arsenal (08/27/1997) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Everton vs. Wimbledon (05/07/1994) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Queens Park Rangers (05/13/2012) — NBC, 1 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review: 2006-07 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
eSports
Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Race 2 — FS1, 11 a.m.
The Race: All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon
ESPN 8: The Ocho
World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson (Live) — ESPN, noon
Professional Arm Wrestling — ESPN, 1 p.m.
2006 World Hamburger Eating Competition — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
E:60: Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping and Japanese Monster Wrestling — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
2018 Classic Tetris World Championship — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
2019 Golden Tee World Championship — ESPN, 4 p.m.
51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Dodge Juggle — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Putt Putt Championships — ESPN, 7 p.m.
2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
2019 World Sign Spinning — ESPN, 8 p.m.
2019 Marble Runs — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Lawn Mower Racing — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Slippery Stairs — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Death Diving — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
2019 Andalucia Masters
3rd Round (10/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour
2015 Wells Fargo Championship
Final Round (05/17/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (05/17/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
2019 Insperity Invitational
2nd Round (05/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship
3rd Round (05/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
The First Saturday in May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown — NBC, 3 p.m.
TVG Trackside Live: Arkansas Derby — NBCSN/TVG, 6 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 8 p.m.
IndyCar
iRacing Series Challenge
Virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 194
Mitrione vs. Nelson (02/16/2018)
UFC Unleashed: The Best of Anthony Pettis — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 2 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 3 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Cejudo vs. Moraes/Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
Albert Pujols Day
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols hits three home runs, 09/03/2006) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols homers twice including walkoff, 06/04/2011) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Pujols hits walkoff home run, 06/05/2011) — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.
Play Ball: Albert Pujols — MLB Network, 10 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.
2014 National League Championship Series
Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (10/16/2014) — Fox, 3 p.m.
Slugfest Marathon
Anaheim Angels at Texas Rangers (14-11, 07/30/2013) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (12-11, 07/19/2019) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies (13-10, 06/14/2016) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB The Show20: Players League
Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Semifinals — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Semifinals — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Semifinals — FS1, 8 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: October 7, 1987 — FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Busch Series
1999 Napa Auto Parts 300 at Daytona 02/13/1999) — FS1, 9 a.m.
NASCAR Winston Cup Series
1994 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis (0/06/1994) — FS1, noon
NBA
2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 2: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (05/02/2017) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards (05/12/2017) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Game 7: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics (05/15/2017) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
2017 NBA Finals
Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/07/2017) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Jerry West — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Work From Home with the Atlanta Hawks — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NFL
Super Bowl LIV
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — Fox, 8 p.m.
NHL
2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal
Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils (04/28/2009) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
2004 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, midnight
The latest
- Dish is reportedly trying to avoid paying ESPN $80-100 million in per-subscriber fees for April
- Mary Carillo talks Real Sports’ 25th anniversary: “As long as there is a passion for good storytelling, this show’s going to be around.”
- Your 2019-20 local NHL announcer rankings
- Will Cain appears set to leave ESPN for Fox News, and Dan Le Batard may wind up off ESPN Radio as well
Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (02/05/2018) — NHL Network, noon
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (01/19/2013) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (04/06/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (10/05/2005) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (10/12/2016) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Top LaLiga Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Clubs: Madrid — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Vinsanity — ESPNews, noon
E:60: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
SC Featured: 6-Man Football — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: Bad Boys — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Rodman: For Better or Worse — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Tennis
Tennis-Point Exhibition Series — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)