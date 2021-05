All Times Eastern

College Baseball

South Carolina Upstate at Louisville — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UAB at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Duke at Davidson — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College — ACC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Radford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas State at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Florida International at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

SEC Softball Tournament — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Curling

2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Round Robin, Curl Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom

Hungary vs. Canada — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Finland vs. Japan — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Manchester United vs. Fulham — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Southampton vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 1:55 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/Peacock/Universo, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: John Daly-1991 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

2020 PGA Highlight Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 262 Recap Special — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, FL — NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North Plus, 7:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — ESPN/YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MASN/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Extra/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Kansas City — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Coke 600 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Play-In Tournament

Western Conference

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11 p.m.

NHL

East Division Semifinal, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Game 2: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/TVA Sports/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)

Central Division Semifinal, BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers — CNBC/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

West Division Semifinal, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Calgary at Vancouver — ESPN+/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet Pacific, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Z: Made for This — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

French Cup: Road to the Final — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

250 Great Goals — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports Xtra, 11 p.m.

Viva la Liga! — beIN Sports, midnight

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Limit: The ACC Salutes Scholar Athletes — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Park Auvergne-Rhone-Alps Lyon (ATP)/Belgrade Open (WTA)/Emilia-Romangna Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 10 p.m.