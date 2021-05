All Times Eastern

Basketball

Naismith Hall of Fame 2021 Class Announcement — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Boxing

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor, Part 2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Canisius at Monmouth — ESPN3, noon

Dayton at West Virginia — ESPN+, noon

La Salle at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida — ESPN+, 3:05 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Dayton at West Virginia — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Football Division I Championship

FCS National Championship Game, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits — ABC, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round, Klockner Stadium, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Bryant vs. Virginia — ESPNU, noon

1st Round, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Vermont at Maryland — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round, Dorrance Field, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

High Point vs. Duke — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

1st Round, Peter Barton Stadium, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Loyola (MD) vs. Denver — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

7innings Podcast — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBCSN/Telemundo, 9:05 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool — Telemundo, 11:05 a.m./NBCSN/Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

Everton vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:05 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12;30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. SD Huesca — beIN Sports Xtra, 12:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports Español, 11:30 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, noon

Ligue 1

Round 37

Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sport Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Tampa Bay — WPIX/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, FL — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Bally Sports Kansas City Plus/TSN2, 2 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami — Fox, 4 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Orlando City — NBC Sports Washington/WRBW, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. LA FC — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLS Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Bally Sports Indiana/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland — Altitude/NBC Sports Northwest, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, noon

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

East Division Semifinal, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Game 1: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, noon

West Division Semifinal, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Game 1: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights — NBC/Sportsnet/ TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Central Division Semifinal, BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — NHL Network/ESPN+/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Soccer

USL League One

Greenville Triumph vs. Union Omaha — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of College Basketball — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s Singles and Doubles Finals/Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Rome — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.