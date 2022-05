All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ESPN2, noon

North Carolina State at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Vermont at Maryland — ESPNU, noon

1st Round, Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Ohio State at Cornell — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round, Yurcak Field, Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ

Harvard at Rutgers — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

1st Round, Cooper Field, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Delaware at Georgetown — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Rugby

Rugby 7’s National Collegiate Championship

Men’s and Women’s Red Cup Semifinals/Men’s and Women’s Blue Cup Finals — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Gold Cup Semifinals/Women’s Gold Bowl Final — CNBC, 2 p.m.

Men’s Gold Bowl Final/Men’s and Women’s Red Cup Finals/Men’s and Women’s Gold Cup Final — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

College Softball

UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament Selection Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

7Innings Podcast — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 9

Isernia to Blockhaus — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, VA

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley — USA Network, 7 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Watford vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brentford — USA Network, 11:25 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Schauffele & Garnett Groups — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: D. Johnson, Mullinax, Smotherman — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — CBS, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Traditions, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships

Group A, Helsinki Ice Hall, Helsinki, Finland

France vs. Kazakhstan — TSN1/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs. Switzerland — TSN1/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Group B, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Austria vs. United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Sweden — TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Osasuna — 1:20 p.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Levante vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Granada — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

LaLiga Goal Zone — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

LaLiga 37th Round Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Tate (03/05/2016) — ESPNews, noon

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko (07/23/2016) — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Nunes vs. Holm — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 10-1 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Atlanta — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at St. Louis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at New York Mets — MLB Network/Root Sports/SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas Speedway — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 7, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 7, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns — TNT, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bucks/Celtics, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central, Mavericks/Suns, Game 7 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers — TBS/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames — ESPN2/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 9;30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Face Off — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game — TBS, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL

San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Napoli vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

AC Milan vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Network, noon

Serie A Bridge Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Serie A Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 37

Fenerbahçe vs. Fatih Karagümrük — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Göztepe vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E60 — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Finals/Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Courtside Live: Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA)/Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (WTA)/French Open Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/YES app, 2 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever — Amazon/Bally Sports Southeast/Indiana Fever Facebook, 3 p.m.

USFL

Week 5

All Games at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars — NBC, noon

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers — Fox, 4 p.m.