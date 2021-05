All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 9

Essendon Bombers vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Gala — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA/WBO Super Bantam Title, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 33

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

Bowling Green at Toledo — ESPN3, noon

Canisius at Monmouth — ESPN3, noon

La Salle at Fordham — ESPN+, noon

Longwood at Winthrop — ESPN+, noon

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan — Big Ten Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland — Big Ten Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Campbell at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — Big Ten Network Plus, 3:05 p.m.

Georgia State at Texas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Miami (OH) at West Virginia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round, Dorrance Field, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Monmouth at North Carolina — ESPNU, noon

1st Round, Klockner Stadium, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Rutgers at Lehigh — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round, Peter Barton Stadium, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Drexel at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

1st Round, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Syracuse at Georgetown — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Tournament

Championship, Ulmer Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Clemson vs. Duke — ESPN, noon

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Collins Family Softball Complex, University of Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

Central Florida vs. Tulsa — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Championship, Burrill Family Field, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

UConn vs. Villanova — FS2, noon

UConn vs. Villanova, Game 2 — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Big 12 Tournament

Championship, OGE Energy Field, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Final — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, WKU Softball Complex, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, KY

UAB vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern — Big Ten Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network Plus, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Cornhole

American Cornhole League

ACL Pro Shootout #1, Erie Convention Center, Erie, PA

Men’s and Women’s Singles/Doubles — CBS, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Burnley vs. Leeds United — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Southampton vs. Fulham — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:25 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Premier League: Up For This — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Football

The Spring League — Week 2

Alphas vs. Conquerors — Fox, 3 p.m.

Aviators vs. Linemen — FS2, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA HOPE: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Prep — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Race — NBC, 6:45 p.m.

Pre-Race Coverage — NBC, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Pre-Race — NBC, 2 p.m.

Post Race — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 262

Oliveira vs. Chandler, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Chandler Pre-Show — ABC, noon

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports West/NESN, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — FS1/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, FL — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — YES/CTV/TSN4, 1 p.m.

LA FC vs. Austin FC — Univision/TUDN, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC vs. Montreal Impact — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls — WPHL/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas — KMPX/KTXA, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo — Altitude/KTBU, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC — KMYU/WUXP, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers — NBC Sports California/KPDX, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 1 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Chicago/YES, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Indiana, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North Extra, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

East Division Semifinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Game 1: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:15 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — NHL Network/ESPN+/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage — Twitch, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig — Matchday 42

Göztepe vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Malatyaspor — beIN Sports Español, 1:25 p.m.

Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

250 Great Goals — beIN Sports Xtra, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN Films: 144 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Presents: Kobe: Legend and Legacy — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 5:40 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Swimming

TYR Pro Swim Series

Indianapolis, IU Natatorium, Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN

Day 1 Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m. (delayed from 05/14)

Day 2 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

American Track League — ESPN, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics — ABC, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm — ABC, 3 p.m.