All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Boxeo Telemundo: Orlando Cruz — Telemundo, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

2010 CBE Classic

San Diego State at Gonzaga (11/16/2010) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2008 NIT Season Tip-Off

Davidson vs. Oklahoma (11/18/2008) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2007 Big 12 Championship

Kansas vs. Texas (03/11/2007) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest (02/02/2005) — ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Georgetown (03/01/2003) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Cal at UCLA (03/08/2008) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

1997 SEC Championship

Auburn vs. Tennessee (12/06/1997) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Colorado State at Arkansas (09/14/2019) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Auburn at Alabama (11/30/1985) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Download: The Goalkeepers’ Union — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

2019 Solheim Cup

Day 2: Foursomes (09/14/2019) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

1999 PGA Championship

Final Round (Tiger Woods, 08/15/1999) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2019 PGA Championship

Final Round (Brooks Koepka, 05/19/2019) — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

2014 Ryder Cup

Day 3: Singles (09/28/2014) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: Brooks Koepka, 2018 — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Championship Highlights: Brooks Koepka, 2019 — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris — ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Jedrzejcyzk vs. Gadelha 2 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

1991 National League Championship Series

Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/17/1991) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

1985 American League Championship Series

Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals (10/11/1985) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (05/24/2007) — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: July 12, 1989 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Royal in Kansas City, 30 Years Later — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

2016 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/06/2016) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/08/2016) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/22/2016) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

1990 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers (05/15/1990) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Wayman Tisdale Story — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXXVI

St. Louis Rams vs. New England Patriots (02/03/2002) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1992 NFC Championship Game: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (01/17/1993) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 AFC Divisional Playoff: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots (01/10/2015) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (04/22/2018) — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

2020 NHL Stadium Series

Falcon Stadium, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (02/15/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation: Y Awards 2020 — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon