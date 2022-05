All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 9

Gold Coast Suns vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Carlton Blues — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Unified World Super Welterweight Title, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castaño II — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 34

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN, 9 a.m.

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+,. 9:25 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

College Baseball

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round, Sherrard Field at Class of 1952 Stadium, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ

Boston University at Princeton — ESPNU, noon

1st Round, Dunning-Cohen Champions Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Richmond at Penn — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round, Reese Stadium, Yale University, New Haven, CT

Saint Joseph’s at Yale — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

1st Round, Stevenson-Pincince Field, Providence, RI

Virginia at Brown — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

South Florida vs. Central Florida — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Vartabedian Field, University of Pittsburgh, PA

Clemson vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Championship, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, DePaul University, Rosemont, IL

Villanova vs. UConn — FS2, noon

Villanova vs. UConn — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (if UConn wins at noon)

Big Ten Tournament

Championship, Secchia Stadium, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Nebraska vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Championship, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Championship, Lovelace Stadium, University of North Texas, Denton, TX

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Championship, Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Missouri vs. Arkansas — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Track & Field

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s Hammer Throw Finals — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 4:45 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Steeplechase Finals — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Ole Miss Track & Field Complex, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Finals — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 8

Napoli — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FA Cup

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: D. Johnson & Day Groups — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+,11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scheffler, Hubbard, Grillo — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: Thomas, McNealy, Stallings & Scheffler, Hubbard, Grillo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Traditions, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships

Group A, Helsinki Ice Hall, Helsinki, Finland

Switzerland vs. Italy — TSN1/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Germany — TSN1/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Italy vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Group B, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Czech Republic vs. Great Britain — TSN3/ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Latvia vs. Finland — TSN3/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Norway vs. Great Britain — TSN2/ESPN+, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 9 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

The Club — NBC, 2 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 37

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 37

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Blachowicz vs. Rakic, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN/ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Boston at Texas — MLB Network/NESNplus/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — FS1/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Mets — Root Sports/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC — TSN4/WRBW, 3 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Montreal Impact — WAXN/WSOC/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — Yes app/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes — TSN1/NBC Sports California Plus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls — WPHL/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati — WGN/WSTR, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. D.C. United — WBFS/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/WUXP, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC — KMYU/KXAN, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City — KPTV/KMCI, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas — Spectrum SportsNet/KTXA/KMPX, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — FS1, noon

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — FS2, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Boston Bruins at Carolina Panthers — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360//TVA Sports/NESN, 4:30 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — ESPN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 6:30 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Houston Dash — Twitch, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Scottish Premiership

Second Phase — Matchday 5

Celtic vs. Motherwell — CBS Sports Network, 7:15 a.m.

SPFL Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

SPFL Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 9:05 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Passing the Baton — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali: Fashion Forward — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Campus Eats: Champions — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Rob Houghlin — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Boundless: Utah: Spinning Wheels — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: Egypt: The Ancient Sea — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USFL

Week 5

All Games at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals — Fox, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — ABC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — Spectrum SportsNet/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/WCIU/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.