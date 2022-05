All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 9

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, midnight

St. Kilda Saints vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Xavier at UConn — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Tournament

Semifinals, Vartabedian Field, University of Pittsburgh, PA

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Semifinals, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, DePaul University, Rosemont, IL

DePaul vs. Villanova — FS2, noon

UConn vs. DePaul/Villanova loser– FS2, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, Secchia Stadium, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Nebraska vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Semifinals, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

SEC Tournament

Semifinals, Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Tennessee vs. Missouri — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas — ESPN2, 5;30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 5 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s — BYUtv, 9:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Track & Field

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Women’s Hammer Finals — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 10,000 meters finals — Pac-12 Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 7

Diamante to Potenza — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Thomas & Niemann Groups — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Scheffler, Spieth, Lee — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Featured Groups: Matsuyama, Day, Hughes & Johnson, Schauffle, Kisner — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Traditions, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF 2022 Ice Hockey World Championships

Group A, Helsinki Ice Hall, Helsinki, Finland

France vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN4, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4, 1 p.m.

Denmark vs. Kazakhstan — TSN1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Group B, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

United States vs. Latvia — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Norway — TSN2, 1 p.m.

Sweden vs. Austria — TSN3/NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 281

Interim Welterweight Championship, Ovo Arena Wembley, London, England, United Kingdom

MVP vs. Storley — Showtime, 4 p.m.

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Maximiliano González vs. Axel Osuna — Univisión/TUDN, midnight

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Live: Blachowicz vs. Rakic — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Light Heavy Hitters — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESNplus/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — Amazon (New York only)/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Mets — Root Sports/SNY, 7 p.m,

Kansas City at Colorado — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — ESPN, 7:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 6, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors — ESPN, 10 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Celtics/Bucks, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Warriors, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)

Game 6, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals — TBS/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Florida leads series 3-2)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars — TNT/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m. (Calgary leads series 3-2)

The Point — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Post Game — TNT, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Rover of Tobruk — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

USFL

Week 5

All Games at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits — USA Network, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream — Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty — Twitter/NBA TV Canada/Indiana Fever Facebook/YES app, 8 p.m.