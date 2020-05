All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

SK Wyverns at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball

Men’s

2010 National Invitation Tournament

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. URI (03/30/2010) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

2010 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Duke vs. Miami (FL) (03/13/2010) — ACC Network, 2 p.m .

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (02/16/2010) — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech (01/09/2010) — ACC Network, noon

College Football

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

1998 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (12/05/1998) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

2011 AdvoCare Classic

LSU vs. Oregon (09/03/2011) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

2020 College Football Playoff Championship

Clemson vs. LSU (01/13/2020) — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State (Wide Right I, 11/16/1991) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State (10/09/1993) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

One For the Ages — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

2013 Women’s College World Series

Final, Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (06/04/2013) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2011 Women’s College World Series

Final, Game 2: Arizona State vs. Florida (06/07/2011) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2010 Women’s College World Series

Final, Game 1: Arizona vs. UCLA (06/07/2010) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Golf

2014 PGA Championship

Final Round (08/10/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 1991 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Celebrating the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1974 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship

Group Play: United States vs. Finland (05/13/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Miscellaneous

The 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

World’s Strongest Man: 1985 — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 207

Mitrione vs. Bader (10/12/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 208

Fedor vs. Sonnen (10/13/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Fight Night Preview — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

1990 World Series

Game 2: Oakland Athletics at Cincinnati Reds (10/17/1990) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

1975 World Series

Game 3: Boston Red Sox at Cincinnati Reds (10/14/1975) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2001 World Series

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees (11/01/2001) — MLB Network, noon & 11 p.m.

2003 World Series

Game 4: New York Yankees at Florida Marlins (10/23/2003) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Cobra at Twilight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United (08/24/2018) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls (06/28/2015) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (06/25/2017) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Southern 500 (Darlington, 05/07/2011) — FS1, 7 p.m.

2013 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Auto Club 400 (Fontana, 03/24/2013) — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2014 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/13/2014) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks (05/13/2015) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/16/2015) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2011 Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (05/17/2011) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2017 NBA Finals

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (06/07/2017) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (12/09/2018) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1986 AFC Divisional Playoff: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1987 AFC Championship: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Football Now: Andrew Whitworth and Dan Quinn — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

1995 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils (06/24/1995) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2003 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim at New Jersey Devils (06/09/2003) — NHL Network, noon

2010 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2014 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/13/2014) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Finals

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2013) — NHL Network, 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.

#HockeyatHome: NHL Moms — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 7 p,m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon