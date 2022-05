All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Georgia at Tennessee — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Tournament

Quarterfinals, Vartabedian Field, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Virginia vs. Florida State — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinals, Secchia Stadium, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Nebraska vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Illinois vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

1st Round, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Iowa State vs. Baylor — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament

Quarterfinals, Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Alabama vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Florida — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Georgia/Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Third Round

2nd Leg, Estádio Raimundo Sampaio, Belo Horizonte, BH, Brazil

Cruzeiro vs. Remo-PA — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:20 p.m. (Remo-PA leads on aggregate 2-1)

Cycling

Giro d’Italia

Stage 6

Palmi to Scalea — beIN Sports Xtra, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Bubba Watson & Hideki Matsuyama Groups — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Johnson, Schauffle, Kisner — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Featured Groups: Thomas, Burns, Hope & Scheffler, Spieth, Lee — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Traditions, Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Real Sociedad vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Levante UD — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga 36th Round Highlight Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen (10/13/2018) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Light Heavyweight Title Timeline — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Houston at Minnesota — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at St. Louis — MASN2/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Miami heads series 3-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 6, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/76ers, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Mavericks, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Schedule Release ’22 — NFL Network/FS1, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release — NFL.com/YouTube/Paramount+/Peacock/Amazon, 8 p.m.

Between the Lines: 2022 NFL Schedule Release — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m. (Carolina leads series 3-2)

Game 6, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning — TBS/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m. (Toronto leads series 3-2)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m. (St. Louis leads series 3-2)

Game 6, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — TBS/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 3-2)

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TBS Post Game Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Timeless Women — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Olympic Fighters Going Mainstream — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

3 Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field

American Track League

Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, Estadio Paquito Montaner, Ponce, Puerto Rico

Finals — ESPN2, 6 p.m.