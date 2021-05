All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Tournament

1st Round, Ulmer Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament

1st Round, Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, noon

LSU vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 2:40 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 5:20 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4:40 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:20 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Universo, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Premier League Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: PGA Championship-1999 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Sevilla vs. Valencia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:50 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga ZAP — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3 p.m.

LaLiga Nations — beIN Sports Xtra, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 262 Countdown: Oliveira vs. Chandler — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Arizona — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN2/SNY, noon

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Toronto vs. Columbus — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Montreal — WBFS/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — WPHL/WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Kansas City — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver — ESPN+/TSN1/TSN4, 9 p.m.

San Jose vs. Seattle — NBC Sports California Plus/KZJO, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Atlanta — ESPN/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southwest/YES2, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah — ESPN/NBC Sports Northwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

NFL 2021 Regular Schedule Unveil

SportsCenter Special: NFL Schedule Release — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Schedule Release — FS1, 8 p.m.

Schedule Release ’21 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — NBCSN/Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal — NHL Network/RDS/Sportsnet West/TSN2, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado — ESPN+/Bally Sports West/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose — ESPN+/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Match Day 36

Sassuolo vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:15 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Italian Open, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)