All Times Eastern

Boxing

Terrence Crawford vs. Viktor Postol (07/23/2016) — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Terrence Crawford vs. John Molina, Jr. (12/10/2016) — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Preseason NIT

Semifinal: UMass vs. North Carolina (11/24/1993) — ACC Network, noon

2004 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina (03/12/2004) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2006 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina (03/11/2006) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

2008 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (03/15/2008) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

Final: Oregon vs. Gonzaga (11/28/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Maryland (01/12/1984) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football

2019 Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, noon

Colorado at Washington State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m. & midnight

Mississippi at Alabama (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Miami (FL) (09/24/1994) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Softball

2019 ACC Championship

Florida State vs. North Carolina (05/11/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

2019 Women’s College World Series

Game 7: Washington vs. Minnesota (06/012019) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

2009 Women’s College World Series

Game 2: Florida vs. Washington (06/02/2009) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Dogs

2017 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBCSN, 2 a.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 2008-09 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Season in Review: 2009-10 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal (12/29/2018) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

ePremier League Invitational Tournament II: Semifinals & Final — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

F1 Spanish Pro Exhibition — ESPN, noon

F1 Virtual Spanish Grand Prix — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2004 Buick Invitational

Final Round (02/15/2004) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

2009 Northern Trust Open

Final Round (02/22/2009) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2018 The Tradition

Final Round (05/20/2018) — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

2017 Byron Nelson Classic

Final Round (05/21/2017) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (05/21/2017) — CBS, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

MLB

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox (Mother’s Day Miracle, 05/13/2007) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics (Dallas Braden’s perfect game on Mother’s Day, 05/09/2010) — FS1, noon & MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers (Mother’s Day walkoff, 05/14/2006) — MLB Network, 1 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins (Torii Hunter’s 7 RBI on Mother’s Day, 05/13/2007) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: April 12, 1989 — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy (08/18/2007) — FS1, 9 p.m.

eMLS Tournament Special: Week 4 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

2004 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series

Advance Auto Parts 500 (Martinsville, 04/18/2004) — FS1, 9 a.m./Fox, noon

1986 NASCAR Winston Cup Series

Budweiser at the Glen (Watkins Glen, 08/10/1986) — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors (04/15/2019) — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers (05/03/2019) — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

2017 NBA Finals

Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/12/2017) — ABC, 3 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (05/06/2019) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7 Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (05/12/2019) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

1987 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (05/10/1987) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors (05/25/2019) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Race to the 2019 NBA MVP — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Rookie of the Year Debate 2019 — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

1992 NFC Championship Game|

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (01/17/1993) — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots (02/05/2017) — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl XXXVI

St. Louis Rams vs. New England Patriots (02/03/2002) — Fox, 3 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (12/29/2019) — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (09/17/2017) — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

A Lifetime of Sundays — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NHL

1983 Prince of Wales Conference Final

Game 6: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (05/07/1983) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Pioneers: Milt Schmidt — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Pioneers: Phil Esposito — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

A Day That Changed the Game: May 10, 1970-Bobby Orr’s Flying Goal — NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Originals: The 1970 Boston Bruins: Big, Bad and Bobby — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Stanley Cup Films: 1970: Bruins/Blues — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

XXIII Winter Olympic Games, Sochi, Russia

Women’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game: United States vs. Canada — NBC, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Top Plays Libertadores — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDNm, 6 p.m.

On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2, 9 p.m. (edited)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN (mature language)/ESPN2 (edited), 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

UTR Pro Match Series: Highlights — Tennis Channel, noon