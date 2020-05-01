All Times Eastern
College Basketball
First Dance — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
2020 Senior Bowl
North vs. South (01/25/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
1989 Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. West Virginia (01/02/1989) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
1987 Fiesta Bowl
Penn State vs. Miami (FL) (01/02/1987) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
1984 Orange Bowl
Nebraska vs. Miami (FL) (01/02/1984) — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Michigan at Ohio State (11/26/2016) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Rewatchables: 1983 Football — BYUtv, noon
The Game: 2006….Remembered — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Unbeaten: The Life of Brook Berringer — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
2019 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament
1st Round: Maryland at Towson (05/12/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinal: Yale vs. Penn (05/19/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal: Notre Dame vs. Duke (05/18/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinal: Maryland vs. Virginia (05/18/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
National Semifinal: Virginia vs. Duke (05/25/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse (023/07/2020) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
Women’s
2019 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament
Championship: Boston College vs. Maryland (05/25/2019) — ESPNU, 11 p.m.
English Premier League
PL 100: David James — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
PL 100: Andy Cole — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
PGA Tour Champions
2017 Insperity Invitational
Final Round (05/07/2017) — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Final Round (05/06/2012) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2019 Mediheal Championship
Final Round (05/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
European Tour
2019 Andalucia Masters
3rd Round (10/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Horse Racing
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.
Miscellaneous
World’s Strongest Man: 1985 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Pettis vs. Melendez — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Werdum vs. Hunt — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Velasquez vs. Werdum — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 2 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The latest
- Dish is reportedly trying to avoid paying ESPN $80-100 million in per-subscriber fees for April
- Mary Carillo talks Real Sports’ 25th anniversary: “As long as there is a passion for good storytelling, this show’s going to be around.”
- Your 2019-20 local NHL announcer rankings
- Will Cain appears set to leave ESPN for Fox News, and Dan Le Batard may wind up off ESPN Radio as well
MLB
1989 American League Championship Series
Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland A’s (10/04/1989) — MLB Network, 9 a.m. & 11 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland A’s (Rickey Henderson breaks all-time stolen base record, 05/01/1991) — MLB Network, noon
Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers (Nolan Ryan tosses 7th career no-hitter, 05/01/1991) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB The Show: Players League
Recap — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals — FS1, 10 p.m.
Quarterfinals — FS1, 11 p.m.
Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
This Week in Baseball, September 10, 1986 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
1987 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (05/30/1987) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
1998 NBA All-Star Game
East vs. West (02/08/1998) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
1987 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (05/17/1987) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
1993 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal
Game 2: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics (05/01/1993) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors (05/01/2018) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2007 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (05/31/2007) — NBA TV, midnight
The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Zion Williamson — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Super Bowl XXXI
New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers (01/26/1997) — FS1, 7 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
2019 NHL All-Stars Skills Competition (01/25/2019) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.
2019 NHL All-Star Game (01/26/2019) — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
E;60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
E:60 Profile: Mike Evans — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight