All Times Eastern

College Baseball

George Mason at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Binghamton at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

1st Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

La Salle vs. Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

URI vs. Duquesne — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Florida State vs. Syracuse — ESPN, noon

Boston College vs. Wake Forest — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Virginia — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Butler vs. Xavier — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

1st Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Sacramento State vs. Idaho — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Portland State vs. Idaho State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Northwestern vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas State vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

2nd Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Charlotte vs. Rice (Court A) — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall (Court B) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso vs. Old Dominion (Court A) — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Southern Mississippi (Court B) — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s vs. Fairfield — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Howard vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Nevada vs. New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Utah State vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno State vs. San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Pacific 12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Stanford vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Cotterell Court, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

Navy at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Houston Baptist vs. Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Missouri vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 pm.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas-Rio Grande Valley/California Baptist vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Chicago State/Utah Valley vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Central Florida vs. SMU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Florida vs. Houston/Tulane — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

Liberty at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State vs. Idaho/Southern Utah — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Hawai’i — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Long Beach State — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

2nd Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Rice vs. Marshall (Court A) — ESPN+, noon

Old Dominion vs. Texas-San Antonio (Court B) — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB (Court A) — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi vs. Florida International (Court B) — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Fairfield vs. Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Ohio — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Akron vs. Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Howard vs. Delaware State — ESPN+, noon

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

UNLV vs. New Mexico/Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling State — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas-Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Charlotte at Duke — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinals

Leg 1, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

New England Revolution vs. Pumas UNAM — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Leg 1, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Cruz Azul vs. Montreal Impact — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players: World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami — ESPN/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio — TSN4/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Utah — ESPN/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 11 a.m.

Iowa Wolves at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m..

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m,

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress: Generations — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 8:15 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks — TNT/TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 8 p.m,

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m,.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Wheeling and Dealing — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Olympique Lyonnais — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

1st Leg, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Real Bétis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/TUDNxtra, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Sporting Club de Portugal — Galavisión, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.