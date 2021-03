All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Liberty at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Maine at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Campbell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Grambling at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Pittsburgh vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Cal State-Northridge vs. Long Beach State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal Poly — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Championship, Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, VA

Elon vs. Northeastern or Drexel — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi (Court A) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International (Court B) — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland State vs. Oakland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Quinnipiac vs. Iona — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Chace Atlantic Center, Bryant University, Smithfield, RI

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. BYU — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s — Week 16

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Temple vs. Tulane — ESPN+, noon

Wichita State vs. South Florida — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Houston — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Idaho State vs. Portland State — Pluto TV, 1 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Idaho vs. Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 7 p.m.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State – Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Wisconsin vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky (Court A) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. Texas-San Antonio (Court B) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Wright State vs. IUPUI — ESPNU, noon

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

New Mexico vs. Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boise State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Nebraska-Omaha vs. South Dakota — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. BYU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record with Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2013 The Players — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

UFC-The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier 1 — ESPN2, 12:30 a,m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive-Phoenix — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

Semifinal, HP Field House, Orlando, FL

Lakeland Magic at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Semifinal, AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — ESPNU, 9:15 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Explained: GM Explained — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/NESN/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — ESPN+/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — ESPN+/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBCSN/Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup

Finals, Hauraki Gulf, Auckland, New Zealand

Team New Zealand vs. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (Italy): Races 1 & 2 — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Open 13 Provence (ATP)/Chile Open (ATP)/Qatar Open (ATP)/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA)/Abierto Zapotan (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round 16: 2nd Leg, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla — Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. FC Porto — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.