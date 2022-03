All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Cal-San Diego at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

Utah at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Clemson vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Championship, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Jacksonville at Bellarmine — ESPN23, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Delaware vs. North Carolina-Wilmington — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

Florida International vs. Marshall (Court A) — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio vs. Southern Mississippi (Court B) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Manhattan vs. Rider — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Championship, Chace Athletic Center, Bryant University, Smithfield, RI

Wagner at Bryant — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Opening Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas-Rio Grande Valley vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Chicago State vs. Utah Valley — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Central Florida vs. Wichita State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

SMU vs. Temple — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane vs. Houston — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado — ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Montana State vs. Weber State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Idaho — ESPN+, 10 p.m,.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Texas-El Paso vs. Texas-San Antonio (Court A) — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic (Court B) — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State — ESPNU, noon

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Iona vs. Rider — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Marist vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, noon

Monmouth vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

UNLV vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming/Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Championship, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Championship, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

BYU vs. Gonzaga — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Seattle vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. Lamar — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Rentschler Field, Hartford, CT

New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones FC — FS1/TUDN, 8 p.m.

1st Leg, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. León — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship

Knockout Round

Quarterfinals, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

United States vs. Haiti — FS2, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Panama — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico vs. Guatemala — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Mexico — FS2, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Charlotte — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Queen of Basketball — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal: Her Hair — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Texas Legends — ESPN+/Legends Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Earnin’ It: The NFL;’s Forward Progress: Kicking Off — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at New Jersey — Altitude/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Minnesota — MSG Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis — RDS/TSN5/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Sun/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary — NBC Sports Washington/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Washington at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Weekly Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Legends of Longevity — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Gifts of the Gab — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Internazionale Milan — CBS/UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Salzburg — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.