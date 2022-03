All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Semifinals, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Delaware vs. Towson — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. College of Charleston/Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland State vs. Wright State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Tennessee-Chattanooga vs. Furman — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Semifinals, The Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois/Oral Roberts — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Louisiana vs. Georgia State/Appalachian State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Drive to NCAA March Madness — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama’s Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 9 (1998-2008) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball: Episode 10 (2009-2020) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Wichita State vs. Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Villanova vs. UConn — FS1, 8 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

1st Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento State vs. Weber State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho vs. Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

UNLV vs. Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State/San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 11:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Semifinals, The Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City vs. South Dakota — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Troy vs. Louisiana — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

BYU vs. Portland — BYUtv/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco — BYUtv/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Universo, 2:55 p.m./USA Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

FA Cup

5th Round Proper

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield Town — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 27

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Levante UD — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga 27th Round Complete Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York at Sacramento — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Texas Legends at Birmingham Squadron — Facebook Live/WABM, noon

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sound FX: Best of Drew Brees — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress: The Pipeline (series premiere) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet/ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Islanders — Altitude 2/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 28

Beşiktaş vs. Başakşehir — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)