All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Florida at Georgia — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Xavier vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

Championship, HTC Center, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Fresno State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championship — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s NIT

Semifinals — Home Sites

Seton Hall at Middle Tennessee — CUSA TV, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Oregon State at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

1st Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

1st Round: Featured Groups (DeChambeau/Woodland/List & Fowler/Palmer/Brehm) — ESPN+, 9 a.,m.

1st Round: Featured Holes (3, 7, 13, 16) — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

1st Round: Marquee Group (McIlroy/Day/Kuchar) — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

1st Round: Featured Groups (Ancer/Finau/Snedeker & Spieth/Conners/Hoffman) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

1st Round: Featured Holes (13 & 16) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Chevron Championship Preview Show — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Magnolia Dreams – The Story of the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Washington at New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. Florida — Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 40-21 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night: Family Edition (Burtons vs. LaJoies) — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Richmond — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — TNT/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Long Island Nets — YES app, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, midnight

The Draft: Featured — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL

Chicago at Florida — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/MSG Plus/NESN, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary — Bally Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Calgary/San Jose at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Tu fútbol: Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Beyond Limits– CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List: Athletes Who Gave Back — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Women Footballers — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Michigan Man — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Quarterfinal 3/ Women’s 1st Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal 4/Women’s 2nd Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.