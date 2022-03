All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Wooden Award Finalists — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Alabama Pro Day — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

South Carolina at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Week 14

Third Round, Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. United States — CBS Sports Network/Universo, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Universo, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. El Salvador — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Canada — Paramount+, 9 p.m./Universo, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Chevron Championship Preview Show — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Boston — MLB NetworkNESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore — MASN, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 60-41 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Indiana — Altitude/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York — Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State — ESPN/Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Capital City Go-Go at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mike Tannenbaum’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings — TNT, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Midwest, 10 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken — TNT, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Pregame — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Toughest Sports Women — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List: Moments That Inspired Movies — Stadium, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 3 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 4 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Quarterfinal 1/ Women’s Quarterfinal 3 — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal 2/Women’s Quarterfinal 4 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.