All Times Eastern
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1992 Eastern Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
1998 Eastern Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2014 South Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Four Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Big Break II: Las Vegas Marathon
It’s Vegas, Baby! — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Shattered Dreams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
No More Mr. Nice Guy — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Bet Your Life — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Walk a Fine Line — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Lights Out — Golf Channel, noon
Grip It, Rip It! — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Stroke of Genius — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Anything Can Happen — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Winner Takes All (finale) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded 196: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
MLB
MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: #13-1997 World Series, Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.
1997 World Series, Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m .
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NFL
Monday Night Football Classic
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (11/19/2018) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Sunday Night Football Classics
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (09/10/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (11/24/2013) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, noon
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Football Now — FS1, 7 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Are You Ready For Some Football? — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHL
Raising the Cup: 1997. Stanley Cup Final: Game 4, Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Pioneers: Gordie Howe — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Stanley Cup Films: 1955: Detroit vs. Montreal — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.
Pioneers: Ted Lindsay — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer
U.S. Women’s National Team Marathon
United States vs. Canada (07/19/2009) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
United States vs. Mexico (12/08/2004) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
United States vs. Brazil (07/30/2017) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
United States vs. Japan (03/11/2020) — ESPN2, midnight
LaLiga: Champion Season 2016/2017 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
LaLiga: Season Review 2016/2017 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Hurley — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:23 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon