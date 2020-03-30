All Times Eastern

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

1992 Eastern Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

1998 Eastern Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

2014 South Regional Final: Kentucky vs. Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Big Break II: Las Vegas Marathon

It’s Vegas, Baby! — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Shattered Dreams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

No More Mr. Nice Guy — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Bet Your Life — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Walk a Fine Line — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Lights Out — Golf Channel, noon

Grip It, Rip It! — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Stroke of Genius — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Anything Can Happen — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Winner Takes All (finale) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded 196: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: #13-1997 World Series, Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

1997 World Series, Game 7: Cleveland Indians at Florida Marlins — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m .

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football Classic

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (11/19/2018) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football Classics

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (09/10/2016) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (11/24/2013) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Football Now — FS1, 7 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Are You Ready For Some Football? — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Raising the Cup: 1997. Stanley Cup Final: Game 4, Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pioneers: Gordie Howe — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Stanley Cup Films: 1955: Detroit vs. Montreal — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pioneers: Ted Lindsay — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

U.S. Women’s National Team Marathon

United States vs. Canada (07/19/2009) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico (12/08/2004) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

United States vs. Brazil (07/30/2017) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

United States vs. Japan (03/11/2020) — ESPN2, midnight

LaLiga: Champion Season 2016/2017 — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

LaLiga: Season Review 2016/2017 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Hurley — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:23 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon