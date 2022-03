All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Illinois-Chicago at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Illinois State vs. Indiana State — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Evansville — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Southeast Missouri vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

American at Navy — ESPN+,. 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock vs. South Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Loyola Marymount vs. Pacific — BYUtv/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

San Diego vs. Pepperdine — BYUtv/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 11:30 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Hartford — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — FS1, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton State at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dixie State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Rice at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse/Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Duke/Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest/Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE

Richmond vs. Davidson — ESPN+, 11 a.m

La Salle vs. George Washington/St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Duquesne — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Fordham vs. Saint Louis vs. George Mason — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Big South Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

Campbell vs. Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Longwood vs. Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Purdue vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 pm.

Robert Morris at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+,4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon vs. USC/UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington State vs. Cal/Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area or Pac-12 Mountain, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Southeast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Arkansas vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia’s Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Mercer vs. Western Carolina — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Samford vs. North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Furman vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 5:45 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount — BYUtv/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific — BYUtv/Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Iona at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Softball

BYU at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

5th Round Proper

Everton vs. Boreham Wood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals Draw — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

1st Round (Main Feed) — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

1st Round (Featured Holes 2, 6, 14 & 17) — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

1st Round (Featured Groups – Matsuyama Group & Scheffler Group) — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

1st Round (Marquee Group – McIlroy. Scott, Straka) — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

1st Round (Featured Groups 1 & 2, Featured 6 & 17) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

European Tour (DP World Tour)

Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Diaz — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Boston — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

FanDuel Fantasy Preview: Trey Day 2022 — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise — MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Texas Legends at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Legends Facebook Live, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Day 1, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now at the Combine — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Altitude/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary — TSN2/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:10 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubu Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Tu Fútbol: Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 4 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Timeless Women — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Olympic Fighters Going Mainstream — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court; Lyon Open (WTA Tour)/Monterrey Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Center Court: Lyon Open (WTA Tour) & Davis Cup Qualifiers: Spain vs. Romania — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)