All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Utah Valley at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

St. Bonaventure at Xavier — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Harvard at Boston College — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Weber State at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 18

Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Argentina — Fubo Sports Network, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Brazil — Fubo Sports Network 2, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network 3, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Cachamay, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Colombia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 7:20 p.m.

Estacio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Paraguay — Fubo Sports Network 5, 7:20 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 8: Majors Unclassified — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jennifer Kupcho — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

High School Basketball

McDonald’s All-American Game

East vs. West, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Girls — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Boys — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, midnight

Washington vs. Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 80-61 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Detroit/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Westchester Knicks at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+/MSG 2, 6 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary — Altitude/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Inspirational — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List: Top 10 Athletes Who Completed For Multiple Nations — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s Round of 16/Women’s Quarterfinals 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Playoff Final

Path C, Estadio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. North Macedonia — ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Path B, Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland

Poland vs. Sweden — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.