tom brady-nfl ratings
Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1985 NCAA Championship: Georgetown vs. Villanova — CBS, 1 p.m.
2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
1997 NCAA Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
2019 Elite Eight: Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
2010 NCAA Championship: Butler vs. Duke — CBS, 4 p.m.

English Premier League
Premier League Season in Review: 1997-98 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City (04/13/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Liverpool (09/09/2017) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City (01/14/2018) — NBCSN, noon

Golf
PGA Tour
2019 WGC-Match Play
Semifinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Finals — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions
2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey
2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal Game
United States vs. Canada — NBC, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

MLB
2004 American League Championship Series, Game 5: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 2004 ALCS, Game 4 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 125, Virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
Race — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NFL
Gronk, Tony and Shannon: The Three GOATs — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — Fox, 3 p.m.

The latest

NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics
2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Final, Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer
LaLiga Best Goals of the Season — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Top 50 Goals: LaLiga — beIN Sports, 5:31 p.m.
LaLiga: Best Goals of 2016 — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News and Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, noon
SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles — ESPN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ABC, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Guru of Go — ABC, 5 p.m.
30 for 30: Nature Boy — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang