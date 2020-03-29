All Times Eastern
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1985 NCAA Championship: Georgetown vs. Villanova — CBS, 1 p.m.
2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
1997 NCAA Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
2019 Elite Eight: Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
2010 NCAA Championship: Butler vs. Duke — CBS, 4 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Season in Review: 1997-98 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City (04/13/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Liverpool (09/09/2017) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City (01/14/2018) — NBCSN, noon
Golf
PGA Tour
2019 WGC-Match Play
Semifinals — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Finals — NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Hockey
2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal Game
United States vs. Canada — NBC, 1 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
MLB
2004 American League Championship Series, Game 5: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 2004 ALCS, Game 4 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
O’Reilly Auto Parts 125, Virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
Race — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NFL
Gronk, Tony and Shannon: The Three GOATs — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — Fox, 3 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics
2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Final, Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, midnight
Soccer
LaLiga Best Goals of the Season — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Top 50 Goals: LaLiga — beIN Sports, 5:31 p.m.
LaLiga: Best Goals of 2016 — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Sports News and Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, noon
SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles — ESPN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ABC, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: The Prince of Pennsylvania — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: WWE Behind the Curtain — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Guru of Go — ABC, 5 p.m.
30 for 30: Nature Boy — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon