All Times Eastern

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
2017 Elite Eight: North Carlina vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, noon
1992 Eastern Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Dogs
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Marathon
Best of 2014 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 7:30 a.m.
Best of 2015 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
Crowned: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Crowned: Inside the 2019 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

English Premier League
Soccerbox: Ian Wright — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Soccerbox: Gianfranco Zola — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 1999-2000 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2000-01 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool (8/14/2016) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Manchester City (09/20/2009) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (10/29/2008) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town (03/04/1995) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 1 — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 2 — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 3 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Premier League Behind the Badge: Crystal Palace – Part 4 — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review: 1996-97 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf
PGA Tour
2019 WGC-Match Play
Round of 16 — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals — NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions
2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live!: Florida Derby — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPN, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cerrone — ESPN, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB
MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 1988 World Series, Game 1 — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
1988 World Series, Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Walk-Off Stories: Improbably Gibson — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Network Presents: 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, midnight

Strikeout Saturday Marathon
Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox (Roger Clemens with 20 K’s, 04/29/1986) — ESPN, noon
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs (Kerry Wood strikes out 20, 05/06/1998) — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks (Randy Johnson fans 20, 05/08/2001) — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Washington Nationals (Max Scherzer K’s 20, 05/11/2016) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics: Crosby vs. Ovehkin
2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer
LaLiga: Best of the Season — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
LaLiga’s Best Moments 2016 — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
LaLiga Fest Special COVID-19 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News and Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Laureus World Sports Awards — NBC, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ABC, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ABC, 4 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.
E:60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
E:60: 20 Years and 11 Seconds — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Strong Man-Beyond the Mountain — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Tennis
Federer vs. Nadal Marathon
2006 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 6 a.m.
2012 Australian Open Men’s Semifinal — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
2007 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
2017 Australian Open Men’s Final — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
208 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
2009 Australian Open Men’s Final — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

