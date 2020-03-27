Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs,. Kansas — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! Santa Anita — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Georges St-Pierre vs. B.J. Penn — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB
1986 National League Championship Series
Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Mets — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.
Game 6: New York Mets at Houston Astros — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The latest

NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs Classics
2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Semifinals: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
2013 Western Conference Final: Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer
90 Years of Stories: Larranga vs. Gorriz — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Lo Mejor de UEFA Champions League — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News and Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
E:60: includes Sabrina Ionescu and Rex Chapman — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Qué momento! — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis
Serena Williams Marathon
2017 Australian Open Women’s Final — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
2003 Australian Open Women’s Final — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
2002 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
2012 Wimbledon Ladies’ Final — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

