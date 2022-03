All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside Boxing Live — Fubo Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

East Region, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

North Carolina vs. UCLA — CBS, 9:39 p.m.

Midwest Region, United Center, Chicago, IL

Providence vs. Kansas — TBS, 7:29 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Miami (FL) — TBS, 9:59 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Greensboro Region, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

North Carolina vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane Region, Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Ohio State vs. Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Maryland vs. Stanford — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Championship, Bill Harris Arena at Birmingham CrossPlex, Evansville, IN

Glenville State vs. Western Washington — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame Pro Day — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Worcester Regional, Worcester Centrum, Worcester, MA

Northeastern vs. Western Michigan — ESPNU, noon

UMass vs. Minnesota — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Allentown Regional, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

American International vs. Michigan — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 3: Morning Session — Longhorn Network, 10:30 a.m.

Day 3: Evening Session — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Cal at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 17

Alberto J. Armando Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela — Fubo Sports Network 2, 7:20 p.m.

Curling

2022 World Women’s Curling Championship

Round Robin, CN Centre, Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

United States vs. Denmark — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Day 4, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock. 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

European Tour/DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 3 Main Feed — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Day 3: Featured Matches (Horschel Match & Berger Match) — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Day 3: Marquee Match (Scheffler vs. Fitzpatrick) — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Day 3: Featured Holes (4, 7, 11, 13) — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Day 3 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Day 3: Featured Matches (Thomas vs. Kisner/Spieth vs. Scott) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Day 3: Featured Holes (11, 13) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

JTBC Classic, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Daukaus — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Center Fielders — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Charlotte — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

#Handles — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs vs. South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Iowa Wolves vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Ohio/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary — Bally Sports Arizona/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at Calgary/Philadelphia at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

France vs. Ivory Coast — ESPN2/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Richest Franchises — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Trash Talkers in Fight Sports — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

All ACC — ACC Network, 12:30 a,.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.