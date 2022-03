All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

West Region, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Duke — CBS, 9:39 p.m.

South Region, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Michigan vs. Villanova — TBS, 7:29 p.m.

Houston vs. Arizona — TBS, 9:59 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Inside March Madness — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Augusta vs. Indiana (PA) — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

Quarterfinal — Home Sites

Portland at Southern Utah/Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, TBD

Women’s

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

3rd Round — Home Sites

Boston College at Columbia — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Houston at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Albany Regional, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Harvard vs. Minnesota State — ESPNU, noon

Notre Dame vs. North Dakota — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Loveland Regional, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, CO

Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota-Duluth — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

UMass-Lowell vs. Denver — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 2 — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying

Week 12

Third Round, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. El Salvador — Universo/Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Universo, 6:30 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Honduras — Paramount+/TelemundoDeportes.com, 9 p.m.

Third Round, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. United States — CBS Sports Network/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Third Round, Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Canada — Universo/Paramount+. 10:05 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Universo, 9 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Qatar — Telemundo, midnight

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 17

Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Brazil vs. Chile — Fubo Sports Network, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Bolivia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Antonio Aranda, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Ecuador — Fubo Sports Network 2, 7:20 p.m.

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 3, 7:20 p.m.

Curling

2022 World Women’s Curling Championship

Round Robin, CN Centre, Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

United States vs. Canada — Olympic Channel, noon

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 2, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Men’s Short Program — USA Network, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 1:15 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Day 3, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 2: Main Feed — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Day 2: Featured Matches (Schauffele Match/Watson Match) — ESPN+, 10:40 a.m.

Day 2: Featured Holes (4, 7, 11, 13) — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Day 2: Marquee Match (Morikawa vs. Garcia) — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Day 2: Featured Matches (Spieth vs. Rose/Thomas vs. Leishman) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Day 2: Featured Holes (11, 13) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

JTBC Classic, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, noon

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit — Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Seattle vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore — MASN, 6 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 6 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Left Fielders — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Boundless: Betty Skelton — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live: Free Agency Fallout — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg — TSN5/TSN3/RDS2, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Football Captains — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Most Extreme Sports — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Playoff Semifinals

Path C, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. Turkey — ESPN2/UniMás/TUDN, 3:30 p.m.

Path A, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Austria — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Path B, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Czech Republic — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.

Path C, Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo, Italy

Italy vs. North Macedonia — ESPN+, 3:35 p.m.