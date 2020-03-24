All Times Eastern
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 8: Stop the Slice — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The Skill Code: RX-Contact and Trajectory — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Cain Velasquez vs. Junior Dos Santos 1 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 3.0 — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NHL
Playoff Rivalries
2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Final, Game 6: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 2 — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
LaLiga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: The Coach: Javier Irueta — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: One-Touch Goals: Hugo Sanchez — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News and Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part 1 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part 2 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
E:60: Hilinski’s Hope — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
E:60: Mike Leach — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t? — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon