All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Presbyterian at Duke — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Wake Forest at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Washington State at BYU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

Quarterfinal — Home Sites

Youngstown State at Fresno State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division II Tournament

National Semifinals, Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, AL

Glenville State vs. Grand Valley State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Washington vs. North Georgia — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Mississippi Pro Day — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Path to the Draft: Pro Day Special: Mississippi — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Sacramento State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

2022 World Women’s Curling Championship

Round Robin, CN Centre, Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

Switzerland vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Day 1, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Day 2, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 6:15 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour/DP World Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

CHL

CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Team Red vs. Team White — TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

CHL on TSN Pregame — TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports South, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. San Diego — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Right Fielders — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis — ESPN/YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — KENS/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Stockton Kings at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres — TNT, 7:45 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks — TNT, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6;30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Bundesliga Weekly Highlight Show — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Chokes– Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Sports With The Best Athletes — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.