Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Boxing
Wilder vs. Fury I — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Wilder vs. Fury II — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2019 Second Round: Central Florida vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Dogs
National Puppy Day Marathon
AKC Agility Premier Cup — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Dog Tales — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ESPN Championship Pup — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Owen + Haatchi — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Always Late with Katie Nolan: Dog Edition — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights: 2004 Dog Competition — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights: 2005 Dog Competition — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Golf
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bryson DeChambeau-Building His Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
2018 U.S. Open Final Round — FS1, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandão — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPN2, midnight

NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The latest

NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL
Game 7 Overtime Thrillers
2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Washington at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Final: Los Angeles at Chicago — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Toronto at Boston — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinals: Las Vegas at San Jose — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: LaLiga’s Journeyman: Miquel Soler — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang