Boxing
Wilder vs. Fury I — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Wilder vs. Fury II — ESPN, 8 p.m.
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2019 Second Round: Central Florida vs. Duke — CBS Sports Network, midnight
Dogs
National Puppy Day Marathon
AKC Agility Premier Cup — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Dog Tales — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ESPN Championship Pup — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Owen + Haatchi — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Always Late with Katie Nolan: Dog Edition — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights: 2004 Dog Competition — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights: 2005 Dog Competition — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Golf
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Bryson DeChambeau-Building His Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
2018 U.S. Open Final Round — FS1, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Brandão — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPN2, midnight
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NHL
Game 7 Overtime Thrillers
2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Washington at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Final: Los Angeles at Chicago — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals: Toronto at Boston — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinals: Las Vegas at San Jose — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.
90 Years of Stories: LaLiga’s Journeyman: Miquel Soler — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon