All Times Eastern

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

2008 National Championship: Kansas vs. Memphis — CBS, noon (called by Jim Nantz/Billy Packer)

2019 National Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech — CBS, 2 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)

2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina — CBS, 4 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)

2018 First Round: Maryland-Baltimore County vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)

English Premier League

Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (11/11/2018) — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Match of the Week: Manchester United vs. Manchester City (12/10/2017) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (04/07/2018) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

ESPN the Ocho (Entire schedule is here)

2019 Las Vegas Highland Games — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Putt Putt Championships — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

E:60 as part of The Ocho — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

51st National Stone Skipping Competition — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

2007 World Sport Stacking Championship — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

2019 Sign Spinning Championship — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

2006 World Hamburger Eating Championship — ESPN2, noon

2006 Brat Eating World Championship — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

46th Annual Cherry Spitting Championship — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Professional Arm Wrestling Championship — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

2019 Golden Tee Championship — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

E:60 on ESPN8 — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2019 Death Diving Championship — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2018 Valspar Championship: Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

iRacing Pro Invitational — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NFL

Tom Brady Marathon

NFL’s Greatest Games: The Tuck Rule Game — ESPN, noon

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XXXVIII Highlights — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl XXXIX Highlights — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 Divisional Playoff: Patriots vs. Ravens — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship Game: Patriots vs. Chiefs — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E;60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ABC, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)