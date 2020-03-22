All Times Eastern
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2008 National Championship: Kansas vs. Memphis — CBS, noon (called by Jim Nantz/Billy Packer)
2019 National Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech — CBS, 2 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)
2016 National Championship: Villanova vs. North Carolina — CBS, 4 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)
2018 First Round: Maryland-Baltimore County vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m. (called by Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill//Tracy Wolfson)
English Premier League
Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (11/11/2018) — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Match of the Week: Manchester United vs. Manchester City (12/10/2017) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Manchester United (04/07/2018) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
ESPN the Ocho (Entire schedule is here)
2019 Las Vegas Highland Games — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Putt Putt Championships — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
E:60 as part of The Ocho — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
51st National Stone Skipping Competition — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
2007 World Sport Stacking Championship — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
2019 Sign Spinning Championship — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
2006 World Hamburger Eating Championship — ESPN2, noon
2006 Brat Eating World Championship — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
46th Annual Cherry Spitting Championship — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Professional Arm Wrestling Championship — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
2019 Golden Tee Championship — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
2018 Classic Tetris World Championship — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
E:60 on ESPN8 — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
2019 Death Diving Championship — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
The latest
- Your favorite athlete is bored
- Jay Cutler doesn’t want to do studio work which means calling games at CBS is very possible
- NBC Sports Washington will air video game simulations of remaining Capitals, Wizards games
- ‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’ wrestling documentary releases teaser trailer, seeks distribution
Golf
PGA Tour
2018 Valspar Championship: Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR
iRacing Pro Invitational — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NFL
Tom Brady Marathon
NFL’s Greatest Games: The Tuck Rule Game — ESPN, noon
NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Super Bowl XXXVIII Highlights — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl XXXIX Highlights — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 Divisional Playoff: Patriots vs. Ravens — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship Game: Patriots vs. Chiefs — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Sports News and Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
E;60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.
SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ABC, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)