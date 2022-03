All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Quarterfinals, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Drake — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Northern Colorado — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Boston University vs. Middle Tennessee — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Ohio vs. Abilene Christian — FloSports, 8:30 p.m.

The Basketball Classic

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Florida Gulf Coast at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Bridgeport Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Kansas State vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Lloyd Noble Center, University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wichita Region, Crisler Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Villanova vs. Michigan — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wichita Region, Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Belmont vs. Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Spokane Region, Maravich Center, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Ohio State vs. LSU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Princeton vs. Indiana — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Bridgeport Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Central Florida at UConn — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Greensboro Region, McKale Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

North Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Bucknell at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Tulane — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

Pittsburgh Pro Day — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Path to the Draft: Pittsburgh Pro Day Special — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 7: Putting Pointers — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Scott McCarron-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2015-Spieth’s Northwest Conquest — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees — Philadelphia/YES, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs — Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego — Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington — MASN, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Starting Pitchers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago — TSN1/TSN4/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston — NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Special: Donovan’s Keys to the Game — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Le Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame live from Lloydminster, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Colorado/Nashville at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Trade Deadline

Tradecentre — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Hockey Central Trade Deadline — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

The Point: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN+, noon

The Point: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2022 Trade Deadline Day — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Tradecentre — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m,.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Mobile Bay — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)