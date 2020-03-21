Conor McGregor with his whiskey.
Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Men’s — Round 1
Hawthorn Hawks vs, Brisbane Lions — FS1, midnight

Women’s — Round 7
Semifinals
Carlton Blues vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics on CBS
1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown — CBS, noon (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)
1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston — CBS, 2 p.m. (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)
1992 East Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m. (called by Verne Lundquist/Len Elmore)

English Premier League
Premier League Goals of the Season 2010-11 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2011-12 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2012-13 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2013-14 — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2014-15 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Klopp’s Promise — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
2018 Valspar Championship: 3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

The latest

Horse Racing
TVG Trackside Live
Louisiana Derby — TVG/NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN, noon
UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 — ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN, 6 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN, 7 p.m.
UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL
The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News and Talk
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 a.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ABC, 2 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.
30 for 30: The Two Bills — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
E:60: Mike Leach — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
E:60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Declan’s Legacy — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang