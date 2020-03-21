All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Men’s — Round 1
Hawthorn Hawks vs, Brisbane Lions — FS1, midnight
Women’s — Round 7
Semifinals
Carlton Blues vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics on CBS
1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown — CBS, noon (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)
1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston — CBS, 2 p.m. (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)
1992 East Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m. (called by Verne Lundquist/Len Elmore)
English Premier League
Premier League Goals of the Season 2010-11 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2011-12 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2012-13 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2013-14 — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2014-15 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, noon
Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Klopp’s Promise — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
2018 Valspar Championship: 3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
TVG Trackside Live
Louisiana Derby — TVG/NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN, noon
UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 — ESPN, 4 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN, 6 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN, 7 p.m.
UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NHL
The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Sports News and Talk
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 a.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ABC, 2 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.
30 for 30: The Two Bills — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
E:60: Mike Leach — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
E:60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Declan’s Legacy — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight