All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s — Round 1

Hawthorn Hawks vs, Brisbane Lions — FS1, midnight

Women’s — Round 7

Semifinals

Carlton Blues vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics on CBS

1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown — CBS, noon (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)

1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston — CBS, 2 p.m. (called by Gary Bender/Billy Packer)

1992 East Regional Final: Duke vs. Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m. (called by Verne Lundquist/Len Elmore)

English Premier League

Premier League Goals of the Season 2010-11 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2011-12 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2012-13 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2013-14 — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2014-15 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2015-16 — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Goals of the Season 2016-17 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Klopp’s Promise — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2018 Valspar Championship: 3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live

Louisiana Derby — TVG/NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN, noon

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN, 6 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sports News and Talk

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 a.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ABC, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby: Story Time Special — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

E:60: Mike Leach — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

E:60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Declan’s Legacy — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona Mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight