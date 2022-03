All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 27

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 10:25 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

South Region, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Houston vs. Illinois — CBS, 12:10 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Villanova — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

West Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Michigan State vs. Duke — CBS, 5:15 p.m.

Midwest Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Iowa State vs. Wisconsin, TNT, 6:10 p.m.

West Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech — TBS, 7:10 p.m.

Midwest Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Miami (FL) vs. Auburn — truTV, 7:45 p.m.

East Region, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Texas vs. Purdue — TNT, 8:40 p.m.

South Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

TCU vs. Arizona — TBS, 9:40 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p,.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round — Home Sites

Florida at Xavier — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Washington State at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Virginia at North Texas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

1st Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Virginia Military Institute vs. North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, noon

Florida Atlantic vs. Northern Colorado — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. Boston University — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Troy — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Greensboro Region, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Creighton vs. Iowa — ABC, 1 p.m.

Greensboro Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Miami (FL) vs. South Carolina — ABC, 3 p.m.

Spokane Region, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Maryland — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Spokane Region, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Utah vs. Texas — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Wichita Region, Ferrell Center, Baylor University, Waco, TX

South Dakota vs. Baylor — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wichita Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Gonzaga vs. Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Region, Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, IA

Georgia vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Spokane Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Kansas vs. Stanford — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Nebraska at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Special — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship

National Championship, Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Rutgers at Maryland — ESPNU, noon

North Carolina at Boston College — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.`

College Softball

Campbell at South Carolina Upstate — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Virginia at North Carolina State — ACC Network, noon

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Leicester City vs. Brentford — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United — USA Network/Telemundo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier extra — Telemundo, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinals

Crystal Palace vs. Everton — ESPN+, 8:20 a.m.

Southampton vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup Semifinals Draw — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s

Quarterfinal

Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 8:25 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Race — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innsbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Final Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Holes (4, 8, 15 & 17) — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Final Round: Marquee Group — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups/Featured Holes (15 & 17) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — NBC, 1 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 29

El Clásico, Estádio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: El Clásico Pregame — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC Postgame — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Espanyol vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 11:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 29

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports Xtra, 9:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais FC vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:35 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports Xtra, 8 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:30 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:45 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Seattle — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day cvoerage)

Arizona vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Oakland — NBC Sports App, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati — Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

2022 Top Prospects — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight – MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew — MSG Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 2 p.m.

FC Austin vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 4;30 p.m.

LA FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KCOP/TSN1, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana — Root Sports/Bally Sports Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver — NBC Sports Boston/Altitude, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls — MSG Network/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Capital City Go-Go — WACY, 3 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Fort Wayne Mad ants — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet/Legends Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.

NHL

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — TNT/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG Plus/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/NBC Sports California Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago — TSN3/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver — MSG Western New York/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Rangers at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Arizona at San Jose/Winnipeg at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s Finals/Men’s Finals — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.